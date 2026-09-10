Song Ji-hyo Reveals What an Audition Official Told Her: "They Said I Wouldn't Make It Because of My Voice, So I Tried to Change It"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Song Ji-hyo shared her personal philosophy on life.

On the 10th, a video titled "I Became Bad Ji-hyo While Giving Relationship Advice.. (EN)" was uploaded to Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel.

In the video, Song Ji-hyo read various stories sent in by subscribers and offered relationship advice. One subscriber shared concerns about wanting to change his "egen-nam" personality, a gentle and sensitive male type.

Song Ji-hyo instead comforted him, saying, "Being an egen-nam isn't a bad thing, is it? It means you're sensitive and detail-oriented. It may be seen as a weakness that you're not traditionally masculine, but that's not a weakness."

She continued, "There must be teto-nyeo women who like egen-nam men," emphasizing that "there is absolutely nothing wrong with the personality you have."

She advised, "You seem like someone who would quietly look after and protect me, and who would always be by my side. Don't change. Instead, become the most confident egen-nam of all."

Song Ji-hyo drew on her own experience to explain why people should not force themselves to change their innate personalities.

"The reason I tell people not to change their personalities is that everyone has an innate personality. But when you try to change it, something completely different comes out," she said, recalling the days when she went to auditions.

Song Ji-hyo revealed, "When I used to go to auditions, someone once told me, 'Your voice is your weakness' and 'You won't make it because of your voice.'"

She added, "I tried changing my tone and the way I spoke, but people asked, 'What's wrong with your voice?' A third voice came out," describing the trial and error she experienced at the time.

Song Ji-hyo eventually came to accept her natural self. She shared her thoughts, saying, "I decided that I shouldn't try to change what I was born with. Just because someone else is different from me doesn't mean I need to change myself to match that person's standards."

The message is that rather than conforming to other people's standards, it is important to recognize one's own strengths and have confidence. Song Ji-hyo was once told that her voice was a weakness, but instead of forcing herself to change it, she accepted her natural self and developed her own distinct identity.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.