Yano Shiho’s husband Choo Sung-hoon was the only one absent from her birthday party: “He paid the entire cost because he felt sorry” (Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yano Shiho said that her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, paid the entire cost of her 50th birthday party.

On the 10th, KBS 2TV’s ‘Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant’ featured Yano Shiho, who recently turned 50, as she talked about her birthday party and her life these days.

Yano Shiho spoke about the lavish rooftop birthday party in Tokyo that recently attracted attention. She celebrated her 50th birthday with acquaintances and drew attention by revealing that as many as 100 guests had attended.

Yano Shiho explained the scale of the party, saying, “100 people came.” She added that her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, could not attend because he had commitments in Korea.

He surprised everyone by saying, “My husband, Choo Sung-hoon, couldn’t come because he was in Korea. He paid for everything because he felt sorry.” Choo Sung-hoon covered the entire cost of the party because he felt bad about missing her birthday.

Yano Shiho also shared her happiness with her life at 50. She said, “I’m happiest now that I’m 50,” showing that she has come to embrace her age with greater ease.

Yano Shiho previously worked as a top model in Japan. She married mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang. Recently, she has actively communicated with fans by sharing glimpses of her family life through television appearances and social media.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.