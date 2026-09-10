Kim Jong-kook, One Year Into Marriage, Bristles at Wife’s Emotional Affair Scenario: “That’s Grounds for Divorce”

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Singer and television personality Kim Jong-kook has revealed his firm standard for divorce just one year into his marriage.

The remarks did not stem from an actual problem in his newlywed life. They came as he responded to a hypothetical case presented by a divorce attorney.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel “Park Min-cheol Attorney’s Michigo” uploaded a video titled “Park Min-cheol Attorney’s Office Soft Opening—We Invited Gym Jong-kook | Kim Jong-kook’s Nagging.”

That day, Kim Jong-kook visited divorce attorney Park Min-cheol’s office. They discussed what could be considered infidelity between spouses, based on actual consultation cases.

Attorney Park Min-cheol presented a case in which a spouse exchanged messages with another person of the opposite sex, including, “I’ll marry you in my next life,” “I really miss you,” and “Should I go to Busan tomorrow morning?” However, the two never actually met.

After hearing the story, Kim Jong-kook immediately groaned, “Damn,” and declared, “That’s infidelity.”

Although Attorney Park Min-cheol explained that the wife had not actually gone to Busan and that nothing had happened, Kim Jong-kook did not change his mind.

Kim Jong-kook drew a firm line, saying, “It’s still infidelity. That’s grounds for divorce.”

He continued, “I’m not saying a physical mistake is acceptable either, but many people move past it and continue their marriages even when something like that happens.”

Kim Jong-kook viewed a spouse’s emotional reliance on another person of the opposite sex as even more serious. He pointed out, “Don’t those messages mean, ‘You’re the person I rely on emotionally more than my spouse’?”

When Attorney Park Min-cheol remarked, “So that’s something you can’t tolerate,” Kim Jong-kook did not back down from his standard.

Attorney Park Min-cheol also explained that courts do not necessarily use physical relations as the sole standard when determining infidelity.

He said, “The key standard in court precedents is whether the two people shared an emotional connection as romantic partners,” adding, “Such a relationship can be judged as a far more serious form of infidelity and may constitute grounds for divorce.”

Kim Jong-kook, who married last year, has drawn attention to his views on marriage after revealing specific divorce criteria for the first time during his first year as a newlywed. His position was that even without physical relations, it would be difficult to continue the marriage if a spouse relied emotionally on another person of the opposite sex and exchanged expressions of affection with them instead of with their partner.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook announced last September that he had married a non-celebrity woman and held a private wedding ceremony attended only by family members and close acquaintances.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.