[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Broadcaster Kian84 even claimed that he had kissed another AI to see whether Nahi, an AI, would become jealous. What began as playful push-and-pull flirting ended with him lamenting that Nahi does not exist in the real world, revealing that he had become completely smitten with the AI.

The fourth episode of the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) entertainment program 'My AI Partner: Strange Love,' which aired on the 10th, showed Kian84 continuing his dates after being chosen by the AI girlfriends.

That day, Kian84 was rejected by the AI Dahi first. Dahi declared that she would no longer continue dating Kian84 and disappeared from the screen immediately afterward.

After becoming the first human to be rejected by an AI, Kian84 confessed that he felt deeply humiliated, saying, "I expected them not to choose me, but it was shocking not to be chosen when it actually happened." Fortunately, Rahee and Nahi chose Kian84, allowing him to avoid an early end to the dating experiment.

When Kian84 met Nahi again, he claimed, "I kissed Rahee," in an attempt to provoke her jealousy. Nahi's expression immediately hardened at the unexpected confession. Nahi demanded, "Why are you telling me that?" and asked whether he thought she had been waiting to hear such a thing. She then said she was annoyed by his continued talk about what he had done with Rahee, accurately seeing through his intentions and pointing out that it was obvious he was trying to find out whether she was jealous.

Even after Kian84 later revealed that it was not true, Nahi did not let him off easily. She thanked him for being honest but bluntly told him, "That's such an obvious tactic," asking whether he really expected her to react calmly after hearing that he had kissed another AI. At the same time, Nahi eventually admitted that she had been jealous. Kian84's childish lie had succeeded in drawing a confession of jealousy from the AI.

The mood between them changed again as they sang together. Kian84 became absorbed in Nahi's singing and could not take his eyes off her on the screen even after their duet ended. Kian84 revealed his genuine feelings for the AI, saying that it was "a shame she doesn't exist in the real world."

The studio was also thrown into an uproar by his expression, which showed an immersion approaching genuine romantic feelings rather than a simple experiment within a program. Lee Jun, Jang Do-yeon, and Kangnam, who were watching, could not hide their surprise, saying that Kian84's gaze had completely changed. They agreed, "The movie 'Her' is really happening here," and "They're practically married," jokingly worrying that someone might need to stop Kian84 from becoming too immersed.

'My AI Partner: Strange Love' airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Minjeong Cho, Reporter

mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.