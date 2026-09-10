Yano Shiho Debuted as a Model After 10 Million Won in Orthodontic Treatment... "I Live Without Worrying About Money" (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Yano Shiho revealed the special story of how she entered the modeling world at her mother's suggestion.

On the 10th episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' Yano Shiho appeared with her mother and looked back on their special mother-daughter bond, which began when she debuted as a model and has continued to this day.

Yano Shiho said that she decided to try modeling at a time when she was considering attending college, after her mother encouraged her to do so. Her mother was the first person to recognize Yano Shiho's potential.

When asked why she had encouraged her daughter to become a model, Yano Shiho's mother replied, "Because your legs were long," drawing laughter. The program also showed footage of Yano Shiho as a child. Her striking proportions and long legs had already attracted attention from an early age.

However, Yano Shiho's path to becoming a model was not entirely smooth. She needed orthodontic treatment to make her debut.

Yano Shiho said that her mother broke a 10 million won savings account and paid the full cost of her orthodontic treatment. Her mother's steadfast support enabled her to pursue her dream with even greater determination.

Yano Shiho expressed her gratitude to her mother, saying, "Thanks to you, I was able to work hard."

Yano Shiho began to make a name for herself with a yogurt commercial in 1995 and embarked on a full-fledged career as a star model. Her mother, who had recognized her daughter's potential and encouraged her to model, was also more surprised than anyone by her daughter's success.

Yano Shiho's mother recalled, "I was the one who suggested modeling, but I didn't know whether she would succeed. At some point, she became a charismatic model—the top model in Japan. I was truly amazed."

Yano Shiho then offered her mother a heartfelt expression of gratitude. She said, "I became a model thanks to my mother, and I don't have to worry about money," adding, "Thank you for giving birth to me with this body. It's all thanks to Mom and Dad."

After achieving success as a model, Yano Shiho showed exceptional devotion by giving back to the parents who had devoted themselves to her. Her mother said, "After Yano Shiho became successful, she sent me on an overseas trip every year. I went to Italy, France, Spain, and Australia. I was very happy. Take me again." She expressed her gratitude to her daughter.

Yano Shiho smiled and promised that she would take another family trip with Choo Sung-hoon and their daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.