Kim Young-ok Gets Choked Up Remembering the Late Kim Soo-mi: "I Regret That It Feels Like I Didn't Do Enough, Even Though We're All Going to Leave Someday"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actresses Kim Young-ok and Na Moon-hee expressed their longing as they remembered their late colleague Kim Soo-mi, who passed away before them.

On the 10th, a video titled “IU Invited Us to Gwangju. We Came All the Way Here. Behind the Scenes of Kim Young-ok and Na Moon-hee’s Music Video Shoot | A Meal of Gwangju-Style Jeon” was uploaded to Kim Young-ok’s YouTube channel. The video showed Kim Young-ok and Na Moon-hee reuniting after a long time to film IU’s new music video.

After finishing the music video shoot, the two visited a restaurant in Gwangju, where they ate and chatted. They ordered a variety of dishes, including pan-fried beef slices, pan-fried croaker, pan-fried razor clam, rice-cake soup and stone-pot rice. Soon, a generous spread was served.

As Kim Young-ok looked over the neatly arranged side dishes, she discussed the appeal of regional cuisine, saying, "Each region has its own character. Jeonju is delicious, and Gwangju is delicious too."

When Kim Young-ok spotted stir-fried hairtail, she naturally thought of the late Kim Soo-mi. Looking at the dish, she said, "I didn't even know the word hairtail. But it makes me think of Kim Soo-mi. When she cooked hairtail and chili peppers together in a soy-based sauce, it was so delicious."

Kim Young-ok then brought up memories of the drama *Country Diaries*, in which she had worked with Kim Soo-mi. She recalled, "She brought it over, and we ate together. She cooked everything and fed us."

As colleagues who had acted together and maintained their friendship for many years, they appeared unable to shake their longing for Kim Soo-mi.

After pausing to think, Kim Young-ok added, "We're all going to leave someday, but when I think about those who have already gone, I feel regretful, as if I didn't do enough." Her words conveyed the lingering grief and regret she felt for a colleague who had passed away before her, despite knowing that everyone eventually leaves this world.

Meanwhile, the late Kim Soo-mi passed away in October 2024 due to a chronic illness.

Kim So-hee, Reporter | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.