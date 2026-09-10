"♥Lee Gwan-hee Looks Like Park Bo-gum"—'Single's Inferno 3' Star Yoo Si-eun Is Completely Smitten After Going Public with Their Relationship

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Yoo Si-eun, a cast member of 'Single's Inferno 3,' revealed her special affection for her boyfriend Lee Gwan-hee, with whom she is publicly dating.

On the 10th, a video titled 'Hello, It's Been a While' was uploaded to Yoo Si-eun's YouTube channel. The video showed Yoo Si-eun and Lee Gwan-hee, who recently went public with their relationship, sitting side by side and opening up about things they had not been able to share until then.

Lee Gwan-hee was the first to directly confirm their relationship, saying, "Yes, the two of us are together now." Having recently announced that they were a couple, they naturally continued talking about each other in the video.

However, Yoo Si-eun unexpectedly revealed some of her frustrations with Lee Gwan-hee. She said, "He has this thing where he acts differently as soon as the camera turns on. When the camera is off, he's very affectionate."

She continued, "He gets shy. He always says, 'Honey, you try it first,'" revealing what Lee Gwan-hee is really like. He is affectionate when the camera is off but becomes reserved once filming begins.

In response, Lee Gwan-hee jokingly replied in front of the camera, "Are you still not sober?" His response drew laughter.

Nevertheless, Yoo Si-eun's affection for Lee Gwan-hee remained unchanged. While the two were walking down the street together and spotted a standee of actor Park Bo-gum, Yoo Si-eun looked at Lee Gwan-hee and said, "Don't you think you look like him? I only just realized you have a Park Bo-gum-like look." Her comment drew attention.

Lee Gwan-hee also laughed at Yoo Si-eun's unmistakably smitten reaction to her boyfriend. The couple, who recently went public with their relationship, have continued to attract fans' interest by candidly showing their real personalities through YouTube.

Meanwhile, Yoo Si-eun became known to the public after appearing on the Netflix dating reality show 'Single's Inferno 3' in 2023. She and basketball player Lee Gwan-hee, who also appeared on the show, chose different contestants at the time. They later revealed that they had developed a romantic relationship and have continued dating publicly.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.