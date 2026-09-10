Ko Young-bae Gave Up an Apartment in Mapo and Chose Eunpyeong—The “Brutal Result” He Discovered Years Later

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Soran’s Ko Young-bae revealed the “brutal result” he faced after giving up an apartment in Mapo and choosing Eunpyeong District when he first bought a home.

The December 10 episode of MBC’s *Where Is My Home* featured the cast touring properties in Seoul under the theme of average apartment sale prices.

Joining the property tour were Joo Woo-jae, a third-year “Homes coordinator apprentice,” Ko Young-bae, who is interested in real estate, and trot singer Park Ji-hyun, a “real estate newcomer.”

Ko Young-bae said he began married life in a villa in Mapo District. He said, “After my first daughter was born, I wanted to raise her in a good environment, so I bought a home in Seodaemun District.”

He also revealed a special connection: brothers Yang Se-chan and Yang Se-hyung lived nearby at the time. Ko Young-bae explained, “It was the complex right next to where Se-chan and Se-hyung lived.”

After having his second child in Seodaemun District, Ko Young-bae said he moved to Seocho District last year, in 2025. When Joo Woo-jae asked, “Is it time for a third child now?” Ko Young-bae looked flustered and laughed.

The three later visited a large apartment complex with more than 1,200 households in Nokbeon-dong, Eunpyeong District, Seoul. The property had an elementary school within the complex, commonly described in Korea as an apartment complex with a school right at its doorstep.

When the children’s laughter could be heard from the school, Ko Young-bae showed his perspective as a father of two, saying, “When I hear children laughing during a property tour, I get the feeling that it is a good place to live.”

The home introduced that day had an outdoor veranda, a rare feature installed in only 40 units across the complex of more than 1,200 households. It offered the convenience of apartment living while providing the spacious outdoor feel of a house with a yard.

While looking around the property, Ko Young-bae recalled when he bought his first apartment. He said he had debated between an apartment in the 20-pyeong range near Mapo Station and a larger apartment in Eunpyeong District.

The Mapo apartment offered better access to central Seoul but had relatively less space. Raising his two young daughters, Ko Young-bae chose the Eunpyeong apartment because he prioritized having enough room for his family of four to live comfortably.

But the result he discovered several years later was brutal. The Mapo apartment he had given up at the time had risen in value far more than the home he chose.

Ko Young-bae said firmly, “I have no regrets because our family of four lived happily.” His point was that the time spent with his family could not be measured in terms of a home’s price.

However, he soon revealed an unexpected inner thought. Ko Young-bae confessed, “Even so, I still look up the market price of that Mapo apartment.” His admission drew laughter.

Although Ko Young-bae has no regrets about choosing Eunpyeong District, his realistic reaction—that he still cannot forget the price of the Mapo apartment he missed out on—resonated with viewers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.