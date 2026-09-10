177 cm Han Hye-jin Was Scouted on the Street from Middle School: "I Got a Business Card Every Time I Went Out"

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Model and television personality Han Hye-jin said she began pursuing a career in modeling by chance after preparing to attend an arts high school but failing the practical exam.

On the 10th, a video titled "Models Are This Scary (The Reality of Han Hye-jin, the Strict Disciplinarian)" was posted on the YouTube channel "Han Hye-jin." Han Hye-jin, Lee Hyun-yi, Song Hae Na, Kim Jin-kyung, Ko So-hyun, and other top models gathered in the video to discuss various aspects of their modeling careers.

Han Hye-jin opened up about what led her to prepare for a modeling career. She revealed that she had not dreamed of becoming a model since childhood.

Han Hye-jin said, "I attended an art academy for nearly five years, from fifth grade through middle school, because I wanted to draw and attend an arts high school," adding, "I worked extremely hard to maintain my grades."

Han Hye-jin had shown an exceptional interest in art from a young age and studied it for years with the goal of attending an arts high school. However, an unexpected result became the turning point that changed her career path.

Han Hye-jin said, "I failed the practical exam for the arts high school," adding, "But whenever I went out, people gave me so many business cards related to modeling because I was tall." However, she had no intention of becoming a model at the time. It was her mother who first recognized her potential. Han Hye-jin added, "My mom said, 'Oh? Her? Could she do it?' So she enrolled me in a modeling academy, prepared and submitted my application, and I ended up applying for the Supermodel Contest."

After studying art and preparing to enter an arts high school, Han Hye-jin found a new path through the modeling-related business cards she happened to receive and her mother's encouragement after she failed the entrance exam. The revelation drew particular attention because she had not considered becoming a model at all at the time.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin made her modeling debut at the second Seoul International Fashion Collection in 1999. She later worked as a model for major international brands, including Chanel, Gucci, and Ferragamo, establishing herself as one of South Korea's top models.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.