Yoon Sang Says His Handsome Second Son Is Also Training to Become an Idol: “He Was Born with Musical Talent, but Not Dancing” (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Composer Yoon Sang revealed that his second son, Jun-young, is also preparing to become an idol, following his first son Anton, a member of RIIZE.

On the 10th episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereinafter 'Fun-Staurant'), Son Tae-jin was shown serving food he had prepared himself for Sohn Suk-hee, Yang Hee-eun and Yoon Sang.

While tasting the food Son Tae-jin had prepared with care, Yoon Sang tried the tteokgalbi and exclaimed, "Wow, this feels like we've come to a high-end Korean restaurant. I want to bring my boys here and feed them."

Yoon Sang's first son, Chan-young, is currently promoting as Anton, a member of RIIZE. His second son, Jun-young, is also reportedly preparing to become an idol.

Son Tae-jin told Yoon Sang, "Senior, you used to cook for your sons, but I hear that now you're the one getting meals from them."

Yoon Sang replied, "I think I've done enough cooking," drawing laughter. He used to cook for his two sons, but now the situation has reversed, with his grown sons serving him food instead.

Yoon Sang then shared a behind-the-scenes story about Anton's path to becoming an idol. He said he learned about his son's dream only later.

Yoon Sang recalled, "Even I didn't know. I think Chan-young's personality had something to do with why he didn't tell me. When the swimming pool closed because of COVID-19, he quit swimming after doing it for 10 years. I think he had a lot on his mind at the time."

After giving up swimming, which he had pursued for 10 years, his son began thinking about his career. In the process, he developed a dream of pursuing music.

The decisive factor that led Yoon Sang to approve his son's pursuit of an idol career was the music he had created himself. He said, "I allowed him to become an idol after listening to the demo tape he made. I thought he had an innate talent for music."

He also opened up about the complicated feelings he has as a father while watching his son perform onstage.

Yoon Sang said, "There isn't really any dancing in our family, so it's fascinating to see him enjoying himself onstage. I'm relieved that he's doing well, but as a parent, it's hard to feel nothing but happy because it seems like he's becoming an adult too quickly."

He added, "I find myself wondering how hard he must have worked to get to that point," revealing his deep affection for his son.

After recognizing his son's musical talent and supporting his choice, Yoon Sang's remarks also conveyed a father's concern and pride as he watches his son grow while enduring the intense demands of the entertainment industry at a young age.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.