Former BigBang Member T.O.P Abruptly Cancels Jakarta Show Nine Days Before Event: “Difficult to Proceed Due to Local Circumstances”

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] T.O.P, the singer formerly of BigBang, has abruptly canceled his Jakarta performance just nine days before the event was scheduled to take place.

On the 10th, T.O.P’s representatives posted an announcement titled “Notice of Cancellation of the ‘T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026 in JAKARTA’ Performance” through his official channel. They stated that the performance scheduled for 7 p.m. on the 19th in Jakarta, Indonesia, would not be held due to local circumstances.

T.O.P’s representatives announced, "We regret to inform you that the ‘T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026 in JAKARTA’ performance scheduled for 7 p.m. on September 19, 2026, has unavoidably been canceled due to local circumstances." They added, "The artist and his agency also did their utmost to proceed with the scheduled performance. However, we determined that it would be difficult to hold the show as planned because of local circumstances, and we were therefore forced to decide to cancel it."

As the cancellation came just nine days before the event, local fans who had been looking forward to the performance are expected to feel particularly disappointed.

T.O.P’s representatives apologized, saying, "We sincerely apologize for having to deliver this sudden news to all TOPSX fans who have been waiting for the performance, and we ask for your generous understanding." Detailed information about ticket refunds will be provided separately through the official ticketing platform.

T.O.P had originally been scheduled to perform on the 19th at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ticket prices ranged from 2.1 million to 4.1 million rupiah depending on the seating category, and fan-club presales and general sales had been underway since last month. Preparations for the show had continued until recently, including registration for fan-participation events in the region. The cancellation has drawn even more attention because it was announced so close to the event date.

T.O.P has been holding the Asian brand tour “T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026,” which began in Hong Kong on August 15. He then performed at NTSU Arena in Taipei on the 22nd and 23rd. The originally scheduled shows sold out, prompting an additional performance and generating an enthusiastic response.

“T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026” is T.O.P’s first Asian fan-meeting tour since his debut 20 years ago. The tour was designed as an audience-participation event, with fans directly selecting songs from T.O.P’s first full-length solo album, “Another Dimension,” as well as fan-created works through a preliminary vote. However, the previously smooth-running tour has encountered a change. Following the cancellation of the Jakarta performance, the official tour website also lists the Kuala Lumpur performance scheduled for the 27th as postponed. T.O.P is expected to continue the tour in Tokyo, Kaohsiung and other cities.

Meanwhile, T.O.P has pursued a solo career since leaving BigBang in 2023. This year, he released his first full-length solo album, “Another Dimension,” and began music activities and an overseas tour.

Minjung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.