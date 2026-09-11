‘Suddenly Stepping Away From Social Media,’ Gabie Kook Reveals Family Trip to South Korea with Josh and Daughter Julie

[Sportschosun | Reporter Minjeong Cho] Chef and YouTuber Gabie Kook, who recently confessed that she had been going through a difficult time for personal reasons, has reconnected with fans by releasing a previously filmed family-travel video.

On the 10th, Gabie Kook uploaded a video to her YouTube channel showing her visit to South Korea with her husband, Josh, and their daughter, Julie. The video drew particular attention because it was released after Gabie Kook explained why she had recently taken a break from social media and previewed previously filmed footage.

On the 9th, Gabie Kook explained through social media why she had been unable to share much news since June. She confessed that her social media activity had gradually declined since last year and that, as several personal matters arose at once, she desperately needed time to pause. However, she did not disclose what had happened specifically. Gabie Kook indicated that she might discuss it someday when she felt emotionally ready, but that she might ultimately choose not to reveal it.

She also explained why she had not released any content during that period. Although she had filmed several entertaining videos in advance, she said she had been unable to upload them at all this summer and previewed their release. In fact, no new video had been posted on Gabie Kook’s YouTube channel since May.

Unlike her recent somber update, the video that was later released featured Gabie Kook’s family enjoying a warm trip to South Korea. Gabie Kook and Josh traveled there with their daughter, Julie. It was Gabie Kook’s parents’ first trip to South Korea in two years, while it was Julie’s first time setting foot in the country.

Julie became fussy at times during the nearly 13-hour flight, but the couple cared for their daughter and arrived safely in South Korea. At the airport, Julie looked around as if everything were unfamiliar. Her curious reaction to experiencing a Korean elevator for the first time also brought smiles.

The moment the family had looked forward to most was meeting Julie’s grandmother and grandfather. During the journey, Gabie Kook and Josh eagerly anticipated how Julie would react to meeting her grandparents. When they finally arrived home, Julie was showered with love in her grandmother and grandfather’s arms.

The video captured Julie, visiting South Korea for the first time, bonding with her family and encountering new surroundings, adding to its heartwarming atmosphere.

In May, Gabie Kook also released a YouTube video after a roughly seven-month hiatus, saying, "There were many personal matters," and explaining that she would talk about them later because she was not yet emotionally ready. After another lengthy break, she recently said that she had needed time to rest without disclosing further details.

Meanwhile, Gabie Kook married Josh Carrott, who runs the YouTube channel Korean Englishman, and welcomed their first daughter, Julie, in 2024.

Minjeong Cho, Reporter

mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.