‘Exchange 2’ Star Haeeun Sung Reveals Strict Flight Attendant Hierarchy: “They Even Washed Their Seniors’ Stockings”

[Sportschosun Reporter Junseok Kim] Former flight attendants Ryu Yi-seo and Haeeun Sung revealed the strict hierarchy once found in the airline industry, where junior crew members made wake-up calls for seniors and even pressed elevator buttons for them.

They also said they had heard that, before they joined the industry, junior flight attendants personally washed their seniors’ stockings, shocking viewers.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel ‘My Love Ryu I-seo’ uploaded a video titled ‘Wake-up Calls Were Mandatory: Former Flight Attendants Ryu Yi-seo and Haeeun Sung Reveal the Most Extreme Seniority Stories for the First Time.’

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo met Haeeun Sung, who appeared on TVING’s ‘Exchange 2,’ and discussed various topics, from the process of joining their airlines to the organizational culture and working conditions they experienced as flight attendants.

Ryu Yi-seo previously worked for Asiana Airlines, while Haeeun Sung was a flight attendant for Korean Air. Although they worked for different airlines, they shared similar experiences of the strict senior-junior culture faced by new flight attendants.

Haeeun Sung said that the hierarchy had become much less rigid by the time she worked in the industry. However, she explained that in earlier years, it had been considered normal for junior crew members to make wake-up calls for senior colleagues while staying abroad.

The wake-up call did not simply involve making a phone call. Junior flight attendants reportedly had to identify themselves and state their class year before confirming that the senior colleague had woken up.

Reenacting the situation, Ryu Yi-seo said, “Senior, this is so-and-so from class [number]. Are you awake?”

She continued, “If you didn’t make the wake-up call, a senior would later ask, ‘Why didn’t you call me?’ Not making the call was unthinkable. You would be in serious trouble.”

Even a senior colleague who looked younger than her had to be addressed as “unnie,” an honorific used by a female junior for an older female colleague. Ryu Yi-seo explained, “Even if a senior clearly looked younger than me, I still had to call her unnie.”

She added that some flight attendants were reprimanded for not calling a senior “unnie,” with the senior asking, “Is it because I look young that you can’t call me unnie?”

There were also assigned duties for the youngest junior when using an elevator. The junior had to press the button first, wait until all the seniors had boarded, and enter the elevator last.

Ryu Yi-seo said, “You could never get on before the seniors or cut in front of them. Once all the seniors had boarded, the youngest junior entered last.”

Even personal time while staying abroad was not entirely free. Juniors were reportedly expected to move together whenever their seniors went out to eat or left the accommodation.

Haeeun Sung explained, “In the old days, you had to go out together, and you had to eat together as well. If you didn’t go out with them, people would even say, ‘I guess something is wrong with her.’”

They also mentioned an even more shocking practice from the past. Although neither woman had experienced it personally, they said they had heard that, long ago, new flight attendants were expected not only to handle their seniors’ wake-up calls but also to wash their stockings.

Rules governing appearance, including makeup and nail care, were also strict. Ryu Yi-seo said that during training, she had to wear highly visible red nail polish so instructors could easily check whether her nails were properly maintained.

After she joined the airline, the permitted colors changed to clear or pink shades, but she still had to wear a prescribed level of makeup, including mascara and colored lip products.

Haeeun Sung said she once left her makeup pouch behind while staying abroad and explained, “There was a rule that flight attendants had to wear makeup without exception.” She recalled hurriedly completing her makeup using only a concealer and pencil she found in her carry-on bag.

Despite the strict hierarchy and regulations, both women expressed affection for their former profession. Haeeun Sung said, “I do miss it, and I think it really was a wonderful job.”

Haeeun Sung began her working life as a childcare teacher and started preparing for flight attendant recruitment at age 24. She later worked as a Korean Air flight attendant for about five years before resigning, and became widely known after appearing on ‘Exchange 2.’

Ryu Yi-seo worked as a flight attendant for many years before leaving the profession. In 2020, she married Jun Jin, a member of the group Shinhwa. She currently shares her daily life and various content through her personal YouTube channel.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.