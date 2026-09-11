Han Go-eun Confesses to a 'Dural Tear' During Back Procedure: "I Crawled Around for Three Days"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Actress Han Go-eun revealed that she suffered severe aftereffects after a dural tear occurred during a back procedure in the past, leaving her in so much pain that she could only crawl for three days.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel "Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun" released a video titled "My Husband Called Me Crying During Filming... I Ended Up Rushing to the Hospital at 4 a.m."

In the video, Han Go-eun shared how she cared for her husband, Young-soo Shin, after he suffered a ruptured disc and underwent emergency neuroplasty.

Young-soo Shin explained, "When the disc ruptured, radiating pain traveled down my right leg, and it felt slightly numb," adding, "I couldn't walk, so I would take about five steps and then stop to rest repeatedly."

He said that the pain did not improve despite visiting several hospitals, and that he eventually underwent emergency neuroplasty at a hospital recommended by one of Han Go-eun's acquaintances.

As she listened to her husband's story, Han Go-eun revealed that she, too, had suffered severe pain because of a back problem in the past.

"I also went through a very difficult time when something went wrong with my back," Han Go-eun recalled. "Something went wrong during a procedure, my dura tore, and my condition became even worse."

She said her condition deteriorated after the procedure to the point that normal daily life became difficult. "I really crawled around for three days. I couldn't even get up," Han Go-eun said, describing the excruciating pain she experienced at the time.

Even after she was able to get up, her fear of lasting aftereffects did not easily go away. "That incident left me deeply traumatized," she said. "For about six months afterward, I was extremely careful whenever I used my back."

Because of this experience, Han Go-eun reacted particularly sensitively when her husband, Young-soo Shin, tried to return to his daily routine immediately after the procedure.

Young-soo Shin said he wanted to recover quickly through active treatment because "I have to play golf." He took his medication on time, exercised, and focused on recovering. About three days after the procedure, he even went out to walk the dog.

The problem came next. Once Young-soo Shin was able to walk little by little, he asked Han Go-eun whether he could play golf.

"The disc was compressed from above and below, and golf isn't an exercise where you hit up and down, is it?" Young-soo Shin argued. "Since it's a side-to-side movement, I thought it would be okay."

Having once crawled for three days after suffering a dural tear, Han Go-eun immediately objected when she heard him. "That's crazy. You're crazy," she said firmly.

Young-soo Shin explained that he had planned to play golf with the doctor who had performed his procedure. Han Go-eun said she scolded both her husband and the doctor in charge, prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, after first experiencing the pain, Young-soo Shin went to the hospital alone, but his condition worsened to the point that he had to enter in a wheelchair. He reportedly called Han Go-eun in tears while she was filming and complained, "It hurts so much, I'm hungry, and I'm thirsty."

As soon as she finished filming at 4 a.m., Han Go-eun packed food and toiletries at home and rushed to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. She then cared for her husband for three days and helped his recovery by making bone-broth soup for him.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.