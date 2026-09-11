Sunwoo Yong-yeo Reveals Changes After Cerebral Infarction: "One Ankle Doesn't Sweat"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Sunwoo Yong-yeo opened up about changes that remained around her ankle after suffering a cerebral infarction.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel "Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo" released footage of Sunwoo Yong-yeo visiting a charcoal kiln in Wonju, Gangwon Province, which she regularly enjoys visiting.

Before leaving for the charcoal kiln that day, Sunwoo Yong-yeo first showed the basket she carries with her. It contained snacks for the cats she meets at the site, her wallet, and a cotton mask handmade by her daughter.

Sunwoo Yong-yeo said she had been visiting the charcoal kiln for about five or six years and had gone there the day before filming as well. She explained that after the charcoal kiln she used to visit in Yeoju began renovations, she started traveling to Wonju, about two hours away.

"When I go to a charcoal kiln, I feel like my blood circulation improves. My skin also gets better and feels firmer," she said, describing the changes she had personally noticed.

In particular, Sunwoo Yong-yeo described the charcoal kiln as "an MRI, in a word." She explained her experience, saying, "In areas where blood circulation is good, sweat pours out, but the areas that hurt don't sweat and feel prickly."

Even in the car on the way to the charcoal kiln, Sunwoo Yong-yeo could not hide her excitement. "I feel so happy when I go to places like this. Just thinking about going makes me excited already," she said. She added, "It feels like the fire was waiting for me."

After arriving at the site, Sunwoo Yong-yeo looked at the scenery spread out before her and shouted, "I love you, Chiaksan. Yong-yeo has arrived," prompting laughter.

After settling inside the charcoal kiln and talking with other visitors about their health, Sunwoo Yong-yeo also mentioned symptoms that had remained in her body since her cerebral infarction.

Sunwoo Yong-yeo said, "I don't think I can stay for more than an hour," and confessed, "The cerebral infarction affected the area around my ankle. So that ankle doesn't sweat." She explained that, unlike other parts of her body, one ankle does not sweat easily.

Sunwoo Yong-yeo had previously fallen and injured her ankle. Although she said, "It's much better now," she continued to monitor the condition of the affected area.

The production crew also joined the charcoal-kiln experience. A camera director who said he had strained his lower back and buttocks said that a particular area felt especially prickly while he was exposed to the heat, describing it as "feeling like someone is scraping it with a plane."

After finishing her time at the charcoal kiln, Sunwoo Yong-yeo visited a nearby café with the production crew and sampled cheese she had made herself and Sipjeondaebotang. On the way home, she bought corn and potatoes from Gangwon Province, bringing her personal health-care routine to an end.

However, a lack of sweating or tingling in a particular area at a charcoal kiln alone cannot confirm a disease. Visiting a charcoal kiln is Sunwoo Yong-yeo's personal wellness practice and cannot replace the diagnosis or treatment of a cerebral infarction.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.