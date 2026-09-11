"I Held a Liquor Bottle but Did Not Threaten Anyone": Seungri Directly Denies Aggravated Assault Allegation

[Sportschosun Reporter Not_found] Seungri, a former member of BigBang, has been sued on suspicion of aggravated assault and has spoken out directly about what happened at the time.

Seungri told Ilgan Sports on the 10th that "it is true that I held a liquor bottle while explaining that I did not want to sit together," but insisted, "I only held it; I did not swing it or threaten anyone."

Seungri explained, "At the time, I was having a meal with two acquaintances when a drunk customer, Mr. A, from another table suddenly asked to join us. Although I refused several times, he did not leave and kept asking me to listen to his business idea. It is true that an argument broke out during that process."

He continued, "After that, I eventually let him join us, listened to what he had to say, and drank with him. We exchanged phone numbers, saying we should treat each other like older and younger brothers, and Mr. A even saw me off as I left for home." He added, "A few hours later, he texted me saying, 'I will bring a business plan next week.' So I am bewildered that he later filed a complaint claiming he had been harmed, after apparently changing his mind."

Seungri also said he had secured materials supporting his account. He stated, "I have secured the text messages exchanged with Mr. A after the drinking session, the restaurant's internal CCTV footage, statements from employees who witnessed the atmosphere when Mr. A joined us at the restaurant, and a valet attendant's statement that he saw Mr. A see me off." He added, "The acquaintances who were with me at the time have also been named in the complaint, and we are considering filing a countersuit for making a false accusation."

Earlier that day, police said the Seoul Gangnam Police Station received a complaint on the 26th of last month seeking Seungri's punishment for aggravated assault and launched an investigation.

The complaint reportedly alleges that Seungri assaulted a man in his 30s who was dining with him at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, recently.

Police plan to establish the exact facts based on questioning the complainant and other investigative steps.

Meanwhile, Seungri debuted as a member of BigBang in 2006 but left the group in 2019 amid the so-called Burning Sun scandal. In 2022, he was sentenced to one year and six months in prison on nine charges, including prostitution, arranging prostitution, habitual gambling, occupational embezzlement, instigating aggravated assault, violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes by filming with cameras and other devices, violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and violating the Food Sanitation Act. He was released after serving his full sentence and is reportedly preparing a new business in Southeast Asia.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.