Ralral Reveals Apple-Bottom Figure That Even Kim Kardashian Would Envy After Losing 10 kg, Unveils Her Most Hilarious Alter Ego Yet

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] YouTuber Ralral brought laughs by transforming into her new alter ego, “Cheonggyeongchae, a Pilates instructor.”

On the 10th, Ralral posted photos on her social media along with the caption, "We are recruiting new members for September. Hello, I’m Cheonggyeongchae, a Pilates instructor."

The photos show Ralral perfectly transformed into her new alter ego, Cheonggyeongchae, a Pilates instructor.

Wearing leggings, Ralral exaggeratedly showed off her curves and displayed her signature comedic charm. She also struck poses highlighting her muscles, prompting laughter from viewers.

In contrast, her makeup created a pure and delicate mood, adding an unexpected appeal. Her sharp jawline and fresh beauty drew attention.

Ralral then added wording that made it seem as though she was actually recruiting new Pilates members, bringing more laughs. "We are recruiting new members for September so that both those who are just starting to exercise and those who have taken a long break from Pilates can begin comfortably," she wrote. She even provided reservation and inquiry details, making the post resemble a genuine Pilates advertisement.

Her serious expression and poses emphasizing her figure, combined with Ralral’s signature cheerful personality, have heightened interest in the new character she is set to introduce.

Recently, Ralral attracted attention by showing a dramatically changed appearance after losing 10 kg over six months without the help of obesity treatments such as Wegovy or Mounjaro.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years older than her in 2024 and has a daughter. She is currently appearing as an MC on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.