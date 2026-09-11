Yoon Sang’s 17-Year-Old Second Son Is 185 cm Tall with a Striking Look... Preparing to Become an Idol Following His Brother Anton ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Reporter Anji Jeong] Composer Yoon Sang revealed that his second son is preparing to become an idol, following his first son Anton of RIIZE.

On the 10th episode of KBS 2TV’s 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' Son Tae-jin was shown serving Yoon Sang food he had prepared himself.

After tasting Son Tae-jin’s tteokgalbi, Yoon Sang praised it, saying, "I want to bring my kids here and have them try this," and mentioned his sons.

Yoon Sang’s first son, Anton, whose real name is Lee Chanyoung, debuted with RIIZE in 2023. His second son, Jun-young, who is five years younger than his brother, is also reportedly preparing to become an idol. Jun-young is said to be taller than Anton, who is 184 cm tall.

Yoon Sang also recalled the time of Anton’s debut. Anton’s debut was kept strictly confidential, and acquaintances reportedly kept quiet about it.

Yoon Sang said, "I didn’t know either. I think that’s also my son’s personality," adding, "When swimming pools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and he had to quit swimming after doing it for 10 years, I think he had a lot on his mind." Anton attended a private school in New Jersey and competed as a junior swimmer, but after swimming pools closed during the pandemic, he began pursuing music in earnest.

Yoon Sang explained, "The biggest reason I allowed him to become an idol was that, when I first heard the music demo tape my son had made, I thought, 'He has a natural talent for music.'" Anton inherited his father’s musical DNA. At a RIIZE concert last March, an outro for “9 Days,” a track produced by Anton, and a remix version of the intro to “Impossible” were also unveiled, adding significance to the occasion.

Yoon Sang said, "Doing music and being an idol are two different things," adding, "It’s truly amazing to see Chanyoung enjoying himself onstage." He then drew laughter by saying, "There has never really been any dancing in our family."

Yoon Sang stated, "I’m relieved that he’s working hard and doing well, but from a parent’s perspective, it’s difficult to think only about the good things because he seems to be growing up too quickly after his debut." He continued, "How much must he have practiced to create that kind of performance?" He added, "What I hope for later is to support Chanyoung as he continues making music. If that happens, music will continue through the generations of our family."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.