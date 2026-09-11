Lee Hyori, Yuri, Sooyoung—and Now Jisoo? A Legendary K-pop Senior-Junior Group Proposed in New York

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sooyoung of Girls' Generation (SNSD) showed off her special senior-junior chemistry with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, whom she met in New York.

On the 10th, Sooyoung shared photos and videos from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27) collection show in New York on her social media.

At the event, Sooyoung met Jisoo, who was also in attendance, and happily posed for photos with her. The released video showed the two standing side by side and posing for the camera. Their meeting drew particular attention because it brought together girl-group members representing different generations.

While taking photos with Jisoo, Sooyoung jokingly wrote, "For the group's prosperity, I'll give up the 'Su' spot." She then added, "Jisoo, would you like to be the youngest member of Hyori-Yuri-Sooyoung?" Finally, she quipped, "Starting today, it's Hyori(Ji)soo," drawing laughs with the clever name she created using Jisoo's name.

“Hyori-Yuri-Sooyoung” is known as a nickname combining Lee Hyori, Yuri, and Sooyoung. By naturally bringing Jisoo into the mix, Sooyoung improvised the new name “Hyori(Ji)soo.”

Sooyoung also posted several photos from New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on her social media that day. She paired a white crop top with a navy jacket and short bottoms, showing off her slim legs and toned abs, and added a preppy touch with loafers and white socks. Tommy Hilfiger's official account even left a comment saying, "gorgeous."

Sooyoung, who debuted with Girls' Generation in 2007, and Jisoo, who debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016, are K-pop seniors and juniors separated by about nine years in debut history. Meeting on the global stage of NYFW, the two exchanged playful jokes and showed warm senior-junior rapport.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.