Song Chang-sik Branded a ‘Traitor’ During Marijuana Scandal... “They Arrested Me First and Said I Had Informed on Them” (‘Day & Night’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Song Chang-sik is set to make a shocking confession about being branded a traitor during the marijuana scandal that once rocked South Korea’s popular music scene.

The December 12 episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night will feature Song Chang-sik and Jeong Mi Jo, hailed as “masters of South Korea’s popular music scene,” for a second consecutive week. They will share the behind-the-scenes stories of the tumultuous marijuana scandal and their sudden retirements.

Song Chang-sik first causes a stir by saying, “When the marijuana scandal broke, they came to me first,” adding, “A rumor had spread that I used marijuana.” At the time, however, Song Chang-sik had actually been wary of marijuana because it could be fatal to a singing artist, causing problems such as unstable pitch. He expressed his frustration, saying investigators nevertheless came to him before anyone else.

In particular, after Song Chang-sik was arrested first and released, other singers were brought in for questioning one after another. Recalling the bitter experience, he said, “Many people mistakenly believed that the list had come out because I had informed on them.” Attention is now focused on the aftermath of the marijuana scandal that swept over Song Chang-sik after he was branded a traitor overnight.

Jeong Mi Jo will reveal why she decided to retire on her own while at the height of her popularity and went to Paris to study. After reaching the peak of her singing career by winning an award at the 1978 World Popular Song Festival, Jeong Mi Jo confessed that she had never been interested in money or fame, saying, “When I first started singing, I thought, ‘I love singing, so I’ll sing to my heart’s content, and when I’ve sung as much as I can, I’ll quit.’”

Jeong Mi Jo initially thought she would sing to her heart’s content for three years, but her schedule continued without a break. As the period stretched on with no end in sight, she decided, “I’ve sung as much as I can now, so I should quit.” She then carefully prepared to study abroad to pursue her long-held dream of studying art, which she had cherished since college, and eventually left for Paris, surprising everyone.

Meanwhile, MBN’s issue-focused talk show Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night is a new-concept program built around “day and night, reason and passion, information and emotion.” It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.