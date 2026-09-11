Ji Sang-ryeol Faces Unexpected Breakup Rumors with Shin Bo-ram... Eun Ji-won Asks, "Did You Really Break Up?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Ji Sang-ryeol is publicly dating Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years his junior, but Eun Ji-won has sparked interest by raising the possibility that the couple has broken up.

On the 12th, KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2'—hereafter referred to as 'Mr. House Husband'—will show Ji Sang-ryeol, transformed into G.C. Hammer, continuing his bold pursuit of a featuring spot on Mighty Mouth's new song.

Ji Sang-ryeol's deep immersion in the G.C. Hammer comeback project for the second consecutive month unexpectedly sparks breakup rumors. Eun Ji-won, who had been watching Ji Sang-ryeol devote himself to music, suddenly asked, "Did you break up with Bo-ram?" Attention is focused on Ji Sang-ryeol, who finds himself caught up in unexpected breakup rumors alongside G.C. Hammer's comeback.

Last year, Ji Sang-ryeol became romantically involved with shopping host Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years his junior, after being introduced to her by his close friend Yeom Kyung-hwan on KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband.' After receiving the Excellence Award in the Reality category at the 2025 KBS Entertainment Awards, Ji Sang-ryeol announced, "I will continue my warm relationship with Shin Bo-ram," making their relationship public.

Ji Sang-ryeol also appeared on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' which aired on August 29, and expressed his affection for Shin Bo-ram.

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol, who had repeatedly courted Mighty Mouth, continues his determined pursuit of a featuring spot on the duo's new song. After Mighty Mouth assigned him the task of writing lyrics himself, Ji Sang-ryeol pours his extraordinary passion into the work, focusing on the lyrics wherever he goes.

Several days later, Ji Sang-ryeol visits the recording studio with the lyrics he wrote himself and encounters an unexpected rival: Gyeongree, a former member of the girl group Nine Muses and the actual featured artist on Mighty Mouth's new song. Unaware that G.C. Hammer even existed, Gyeongree draws a line when Ji Sang-ryeol suddenly appears, saying, "I'm the one doing the featuring!" She even delivers the blunt criticism, "Your style is lame, too." Ji Sang-ryeol refuses to back down, insisting that he is on the same team as Mighty Mouth. He engages in a tense battle of wits with Gyeongree, even subtly suggesting that they recruit him by asking, "Would you like to raise a dog that can talk?"

Ji Sang-ryeol then turns the mood around by unveiling the lyrics he wrote himself. Mighty Mouth and Gyeongree are visibly surprised by the unexpected lyrics. Kangmin, a special guest watching from the studio, also shows interest, saying, "I want to use those lyrics for my own song." Curiosity is growing over what the G.C. Hammer-written lyrics that captured everyone's attention contain.

Whether Ji Sang-ryeol can secure the featuring spot on Mighty Mouth's new song will be revealed on KBS 2TV's 'Mr. House Husband,' airing on the 12th at 10:35 p.m.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.