Kim Ji-yeong, Married for 22 Years, Takes Great Care of Her Appearance in Front of Nam Sung-jin: "My Hair Was Originally Completely White, but He Has Never Seen My Gray Hair"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Ji-yeong revealed that her hair turned completely white after giving birth, but she has carefully concealed it with hair dye.

On the 10th, a video titled "What Happens When Bok-gil and Yeong-nam Fight as a Real-Life Married Couple (ft. Behind the Scenes of Country Diaries)" was posted on the YouTube channel "The Next-Door Couple Seo Hyun-chul and Chung Jae-eun."

That day, Chung Jae-eun asked Nam Sung-jin, "Have you ever kept one of Kim Ji-yeong's secrets?" Nam Sung-jin replied, "There are things I don't know about my wife. She dyes her hair very often. She originally had a lot of gray hair."

Kim Ji-yeong then revealed, "My hair turned completely white as soon as I gave birth to my child," explaining that although her hair is actually white, she conceals it by dyeing it.

Nam Sung-jin added, "But I've never seen it—not even once. When I tell other people about this, they say, 'Your wife still takes care of herself for you. I guess she doesn't want to show you that side of herself.'"

Asked whether she still wants to look beautiful to Nam Sung-jin, Kim Ji-yeong gave a realistic answer that drew laughter: "Whether I feel that way or not, I don't think my husband has those kinds of thoughts about me."

Meanwhile, the couple married in 2004 and have one son. Nam Sung-jin is the son of the late actor Nam Il-woo and actress Kim Yong-rim.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.