Famous Singer Makes Shocking Confession: “I’ve Killed Someone... I Still Feel Uneasy When I Think About It”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Australian-born rock star Rick Springfield, 77, opened up about a shocking experience he had during the Vietnam War as a teenager. He went to Vietnam to perform for U.S. troops, became caught up in an attack, and was told that one of the mortar rounds he fired had taken a person’s life.

Rick Springfield appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, released on the 8th, and recalled his experience during the Vietnam War.

In 1968, Rick Springfield traveled to Vietnam with his bandmates to perform for U.S. soldiers. He was only 17 at the time. The band reportedly toured Vietnam for about four months, performing for American troops.

Describing the situation, he said, "The U.S. soldiers wanted to see women who reminded them of the girls back home." He added, "If you had a few women in the band, they would hire us, and we could travel around Vietnam, a war zone, performing. It was absolutely crazy."

At first, Rick Springfield thought he had gone to Vietnam simply to make money. Reality, however, was very different from what he had expected.

"I thought, 'Great, I’m going to make some money.' But in the end, I didn’t make a cent. I spent it all at the PX, and I wasn’t making much money to begin with," he recalled.

Then, one day while staying at a U.S. military base, he experienced an actual attack.

Rick Springfield explained that he and his companions had become friendly with U.S. soldiers and ended up spending the night with them. The attack began that night.

"Everyone went into bunkers along the perimeter. I was in the radio room when we came under attack," he said. "And we were firing mortars from the radio room."

Springfield particularly confessed that he did not fully understand what he was actually doing at the time.

Recalling the situation, he said, "It was like something out of a movie." He continued, "They said, 'Do you want to fire a few mortar rounds?' And I felt like I was John Wayne. I was a kid, and I really didn’t understand what I was doing."

The problem came the next day. Springfield was told that one of the mortar rounds he had fired had hit someone.

"I was told, 'You got one. You got one,'" he said. "That remains something inside me that I still have difficulty accepting."

He continued, "It’s difficult to face the fact that I was responsible for ending a person’s life." He added, "Of course, it happened a very long time ago and it happened during a war, but at the time, I didn’t even know what I was doing."

Springfield emphasized that the experience has stayed with him even decades later.

"That experience feels as though it happened to someone else in another place," he said. "It’s one of the things I brought back with me after returning from there, and I have no idea where to put it down."

He added, "When I think about it, I feel how heavy reality can be."

Rick Springfield’s mother also remembered that he seemed deeply affected after returning home following about four months in Vietnam. She recalled that he would startle even at the sound of a car and that his eyes "looked as though he were possessed by something."

Rick Springfield also mentioned this experience in his 2010 memoir, Late, Late at Night. At the time, he described his experience in Vietnam as "a wartime situation that still sends chills down my spine to this day" and called it "one of my deepest and darkest secrets."

Meanwhile, Rick Springfield is a rock singer who gained worldwide popularity with hit songs including Jessie's Girl. He rose to stardom after winning the 1981 Grammy Awards for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for Jessie's Girl.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.