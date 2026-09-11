"He Has the Face of Someone Who Could Hardly Avoid Becoming an Actor"—'Hyun Bin♥' Son Ye-jin Shows Off Her Spitting-Image Five-Year-Old Son's Looks ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actor Son Ye-jin showed off her five-year-old son's handsome appearance.

Son Ye-jin will appear on JTBC's "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator," airing on the 13th, where she will reveal her refrigerator for the first time.

On the show, Son Ye-jin will reveal her daily life as a mother rather than as an actor for the first time. She has said that she acts out different scenarios every day, changing characters because her son loves role-playing. The report says viewers burst into laughter at the high-quality performance from an actor who has achieved a Triple Crown of Best Actress awards.

When asked what she would do if her child later said he wanted to become an actor, Son Ye-jin began praising her son, saying, "With a face like that, it would be hard for him not to become an actor." She also revealed that her son resembles either her or her husband, drawing attention to which parent he takes after.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin took a family vacation to Okinawa in June with their son, and online communities were abuzz with eyewitness accounts mentioning the boy's appearance. One witness said, "The child was so beautiful, it looked like he had been created with AI," and added, "He was the most beautiful person I have ever seen in my life."

Son Ye-jin will also open the refrigerator of a homemaker known for her exceptional cooking. Famous for her skill in the kitchen, she will showcase dishes she has often made since her newlywed days, as well as the dishes her husband, Hyun Bin, likes most, highlighting her impressive culinary abilities. The chefs repeatedly marveled at the side dishes Son Ye-jin made herself, while Choi Hyun-seok expressed surprise, saying, "Are there actually homes that make and eat that?" The report says the chefs even lined up to taste Son Ye-jin's cooking, creating a rare and amusing scene.

Son Ye-jin will also share recipes containing her personal beauty and wellness secrets, along with ingredients she personally recommends. The chefs eventually pulled out their phones and began arranging a group purchase on the spot, prompting laughter. She will also reveal a special ingredient that Hyun Bin reportedly saves and eats sparingly, capturing viewers' attention.

Son Ye-jin married actor Hyun Bin in 2022, and they welcomed their son in November of the same year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.