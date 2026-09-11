Shin Soo-ji, Why All of a Sudden? “I’m the Fool for Trusting Someone So Disloyal and Lacking Common Sense”... Cryptic Social Media Post

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Former national rhythmic gymnastics athlete Shin Soo-ji has raised fans’ concerns after posting a cryptic message.

On the 11th, Shin Soo-ji posted a message on her personal account that read, "I’m the fool for trusting someone so disloyal and lacking common sense.." She did not specify what had happened, but the post appeared to express disappointment in someone, drawing attention.

Shin Soo-ji had previously made headlines in January over marriage rumors. At the time, a media outlet reported that she was dating a businessman who had worked in the entertainment industry, with marriage in mind.

Shin Soo-ji directly denied the report as unfounded. Reacting with disbelief, she said, "I haven’t even had a formal meeting between our families, so who on earth is this?" She also wittily added, "I want to get married too," denying the dating rumor involving marriage plans.

In April, Shin Soo-ji again shared troubling thoughts through her personal account. At the time, she referred to her situation, saying, "I’m going through a difficult time after experiencing, for the first time in my life, something this unfair and absurd."

Shin Soo-ji said, "I’ll resolve this wisely and return," but did not disclose further details, adding, "Please understand that there are circumstances preventing me from telling those who are worried about me."

Two months later, in June, she appeared considerably more composed. Shin Soo-ji said, "I went through something difficult, but thanks to the people I respect and appreciate so much, I’m recovering well again."

She also expressed her gratitude to those who had worried about her, saying, "I sincerely thank everyone who has genuinely been concerned about me," and shared an update for the first time in a while.

Although Shin Soo-ji said at the time that she was recovering after going through a difficult period, fans are once again growing concerned after she posted another cryptic message about three months later.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.