Kim Hee-sun Covered Her Entire Face with a Mask and Hat, Yet She Couldn’t Hide Her Celebrity Aura

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Kim Hee-sun captured attention with her distinctive beauty and presence that could not be concealed.

On the 10th, Kim Hee-sun posted a video on her personal account without any accompanying caption.

In the video, Kim Hee-sun leisurely crosses a stone bridge over a stream. Her long, slender arms and legs draw attention, and even though she has covered most of her face with a black hat and mask, her extraordinary presence remains unmistakable.

Although she appears in a simple, everyday outfit, her signature sophisticated style and celebrity aura come through fully, capturing her fans’ attention.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-sun met viewers last year through the TV CHOSUN drama “Don’t Call Me Ma’am.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.