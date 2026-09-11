Han Go-eun Prepares Nourishing Food After Caring for Her Husband: “I Should Send Some to My Sister-in-Law, Who Just Gave Birth”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Go-eun carefully looked after her husband after he underwent a procedure for a herniated disc, and also took thoughtful care of her sister-in-law, who is 12 years younger.

On the 10th, a video titled “My Husband Called Me in Tears While I Was Filming... I Ended Up Rushing to the Hospital at 4 a.m. (Health Scare, Nursing Care)” was uploaded to Han Go-eun’s YouTube channel.

Han Go-eun explained that her husband had suddenly complained of pain from a herniated disc and underwent a nerve decompression procedure, saying, “There was a big issue.” She recalled, “My husband called me while I was filming, and I could hear him crying. He said he had to be hospitalized after the procedure on his back. So, after filming ended at 3 a.m., I packed my things and went to the hospital. I saw him briefly, but I felt so upset. I took care of him for two or three days.”

Han Go-eun said she would prepare beef-bone broth for her recovering husband and also brought up her sister-in-law. She said, “My sister-in-law recently brought her baby home from the postpartum care center. I’m going to make beef-bone broth to send to her family as well.” Han Go-eun had previously revealed, “My husband’s older brother got married at 50, and my sister-in-law is 12 years younger than me.”

Han Go-eun also expressed delight over the birth of her niece or nephew, saying, “The only July-born baby in our family has been born.” Her husband then revealed their remarkable family zodiac combination: “My sister-in-law and my wife are 12 years apart, but they also have birthdays in the same month, March. My wife and sister-in-law were born in the Year of the Rabbit, my mother and older brother in the Year of the Dragon, and my niece or nephew and I in the Year of the Horse.”

Meanwhile, Han Go-eun married Young-soo Shin, who is four years younger than her, in April 2015.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.