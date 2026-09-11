"You were always the protagonist in my imagination"... IU’s words to Yoo In-na after 10 years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer IU has once again dedicated a song to actress Yoo In-na, with whom she has maintained a friendship for more than 15 years. IU has previously made songs while thinking of Yoo In-na or drawing inspiration from her real-life love story. This time, she left a simple dedication in the song description: "To Yoo In-na."

IU released her new digital single 'From This Star' through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 10th. It is her first new song in about a year since 'Bye, Summer,' released last September. The single includes 'From This Star' and 'Dear my crazy soulmate' as double title tracks. IU wrote the lyrics for both songs herself, and they are also scheduled to appear on her upcoming sixth full-length album.

The song that has drawn particular attention is 'Dear my crazy soulmate.' In the song description posted on official music platforms, IU revealed its subject directly with a single phrase and no further explanation: "To Yoo In-na."

IU’s feelings for her longtime friend are fully reflected in the lyrics. She sings about accepting the other person’s quirky and strange sides just as they are, while promising to stay by her side and make her laugh even when the world is falling apart. As the title 'crazy soulmate' suggests, the song conveys affection for a friend who has witnessed each other’s most honest selves over many years.

IU and Yoo In-na first met and formed a connection through the SBS variety show 'Heroes' in 2010. They have maintained their friendship for more than 15 years and become known as one of the entertainment industry’s most famous best-friend pairs. They have traveled together, sent food trucks to each other’s filming sets, and repeatedly attracted attention by standing by one another during difficult times.

Yoo In-na has appeared not only as IU’s close friend but also repeatedly in IU’s musical world. A representative example is 'You.' IU wrote 'You' herself in 2016 while filming the SBS drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,' when she was separated from Yoo In-na and missed her friend. In 2023, Yoo In-na appeared on IU’s YouTube content 'IU’s Palette' and described the song as one she would cherish and hold close to her heart for the rest of her life, revealing her special affection for it.

'Drama' was also a song that began with Yoo In-na. IU included it on her 2021 special mini-album 'Pieces.' Although the song itself was written in 2014, it had not been officially released for many years.

The background was revealed later. Yoo In-na once shared her concerns and feelings about love with IU at a café, and IU created 'Drama' based on the story she heard from her friend.

Looking back on that time, Yoo In-na said that the love story she had shared became the lyrics almost exactly as she had told it. IU also explained directly that it was "a song for Yoo In-na." IU added that Yoo In-na, who had been sharing a sad story, seemed cute and lovable to her, and that she wanted to express those feelings through a beautiful song.

What draws even more attention is that IU has openly said she often makes Yoo In-na the “protagonist” in her music.

On 'IU’s Palette' in 2023, IU said, "When I write a song with a protagonist, I often write it with Yoo In-na in mind," explaining that Yoo In-na is a person with rich emotions and expressive qualities, making her well suited to serve as the protagonist of a song’s lyrics. She continued, "I tend to make Yoo In-na the protagonist in my imagination."

Yoo In-na also said that IU had often asked her what emotions she felt in particular situations. This suggests that the countless conversations and feelings the two shared have also influenced IU’s music.

In fact, 'You' contains IU’s longing for Yoo In-na, while 'Drama' reflects the love experience Yoo In-na shared with her. Then, in 'Dear my crazy soulmate,' released about 10 years later, IU no longer hid the protagonist and wrote "To Yoo In-na" directly at the beginning of the song description.

IU made a song in 2016 while missing a friend who was far away; in 2026, she came to call that friend her “crazy soulmate.” The friendship between the two, which has lasted for more than 15 years, is also building into one long narrative within IU’s music.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.