Choi Min-ho, Who Beat All 1,200 Marines in Fitness: "I Couldn't Lose to Brothers 10 Years Younger Than Me" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Anji Jeong] SHINee's Choi Min-ho revealed that he ranked first in a physical-fitness test among approximately 1,200 fellow recruits during his Republic of Korea Marine Corps service, surprising viewers.

On the 11th, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' released a preview video titled "Why did Choi Min-ho grit his teeth to rank first in fitness in the Marine Corps?"

That day, Choi Min-ho recalled his time in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and surprised viewers by saying, "I ranked first in the physical-fitness test among 1,200 members of my enlistment class." Choi Min-ho enlisted as the 1,245th enlisted Marine Corps class in April 2019 and completed his service as a sergeant in November 2020.

Choi Min-ho confessed that enlisting at a later age than others fueled his strong competitive drive. He was 28 when he enlisted and recalled, "Because I went later, I didn't want to lose even more," adding, "I thought, 'I can't lose to brothers 10 years younger than me.'" Kwaktube was amazed by Choi Min-ho's remarkable mental strength after he outperformed the 20-year-old soldiers, who were about 10 years younger, in physical fitness. "You beat all those 20-year-olds with that level of fitness—and they were Marines, too," Kwaktube said.

Choi Min-ho's exceptional physical fitness was not limited to the military. It was also revealed that he had ranked first in Asia at a muscle-fitness competition, prompting another round of admiration. Jun Hyun-moo marveled, "There must have been people who made exercise their profession, and he beat them all."

When Kwaktube said, "People in their 30s and people in their 20s have completely different levels of physical fitness," Choi Min-ho replied, "I think my cardiorespiratory endurance has improved because I run more now than I did in my 20s." He added, "I find it funny, too. I wonder, 'Why is my body in better shape than it was in my 20s?'" prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.