"The Two of Us Are Together"...Sieun Yu and Lee Gwan-hee Get Even Bolder Just Two Months Into Their Public Relationship

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Sieun Yu, who appeared on *Single’s Inferno 3*, and professional basketball player Lee Gwan-hee have announced plans to begin sharing their everyday life as a couple following their public relationship reveal.

On the 10th, Sieun Yu uploaded a video titled "Greetings After a Long Time" to her YouTube channel. The video featured Sieun Yu and Lee Gwan-hee, who recently began publicly dating, appearing side by side and displaying the natural chemistry of a couple.

"Yes, we’re together," the two said as they stood in front of the camera, immediately bickering playfully. Sieun Yu revealed, "He has a habit of going off track whenever the camera turns on," adding, "When the camera is off, he’s actually so affectionate." Their realistic dynamic—natural in everyday life but awkward as soon as filming begins—made viewers laugh.

Sieun Yu was also open about her affection for Lee Gwan-hee. Referring to his appearance as he stood beside a life-size cutout of Park Bo-gum, she remarked, "I only realized now that he has the Park Bo-gum look," showing her devoted-lover side.

They continued discussing how they usually express affection. Sieun Yu said Lee Gwan-hee often tells her, "You know, I always say, ‘Honey, try this,’" but when the embarrassed Lee Gwan-hee asked, "Have you been drinking?" she responded in confusion, "We don’t even drink, so what are you talking about?"

Sieun Yu and Lee Gwan-hee expressed their intention to show their everyday relationship as it really is, rather than presenting a carefully staged image. At the end of the video, they declared, "We’ll show you all of our chaotic everyday life," signaling that their couple content will soon be released in earnest.

Meanwhile, Sieun Yu and Lee Gwan-hee first met through the Netflix dating reality show *Single’s Inferno 3*, released in 2024. Although they did not become a final couple on the show, they grew close as friends after filming ended and began dating last year.

The two officially acknowledged their relationship through their respective social media accounts in July. At the time, they said, "We’ve been quietly taking time to get to know each other," adding, "We plan to nurture a beautiful love by cherishing and supporting each other."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.