Kim Beom-soo Opens Up About Severe Stage Fright: "It Felt Like Climbing Onto a Cold Gallows" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Kim Beom-soo will open up about an incident seven years ago that forced him to suddenly give up a concert, saying, "As a singer, it felt like the sky was falling."

The unusual daily life of Kim Beom-soo, a legendary Korean singer who needs no additional accolades, will be revealed for the first time on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy,' airing on the 13th.

On the show, Kim Beom-soo, one of Korea's top singers, visits a vocal training center, raising questions about his reason for going. During vocal exercises, he repeatedly sang off-key and complained of discomfort. His condition appeared serious, leaving the studio audience visibly unsettled.

Kim Beom-soo then discussed the incident seven years ago that forced him to suddenly give up a concert, saying, "As a singer, it felt like the sky was falling." He confessed that, because of what happened that day, "I was afraid to take the steps onto the stage. It felt like climbing onto a cold gallows." He even appeared to struggle with singing his hit song 'I Miss You.' Joo Sang-wook, who joined the studio as a special MC that day, reportedly became teary after hearing Kim Beom-soo's calm confession and said, "I'm not usually someone who cries, but I was moved to tears."

Meanwhile, during a recent studio recording of SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' the cast could not hide their surprise at the news that 48-year-old singer Kim Beom-soo would be joining the show as a new son. MC Seo Jang-hoon was especially delighted, exclaiming, "Finally!" MC Shin Dong-yup also warmly welcomed him, explaining, "For 10 years, the production team has made every effort to bring him onto the show."

Kim Beom-soo's immaculate home was also unveiled. Everything was arranged with military precision, down to the direction of each cup handle, and he would not tolerate even a single drop of water or speck of dust. Everyone was impressed. After witnessing his extraordinary behavior following a cup of coffee, Seo Jang-hoon, known as the ultimate neat freak, repeatedly expressed his admiration, saying, "This man is no ordinary person. I acknowledge him."

Kim Beom-soo then drew attention with his edgy hand movements as he applied cosmetics to his face. His vanity held more than 20 beauty products, along with a dedicated cosmetics refrigerator. The Mother Avengers were stunned, saying, "He has more cosmetics than we do" and "He really takes excellent care of himself." His boutique-like dressing room was also revealed. Kim Beom-soo carefully considered endless outfit combinations for a single outing. After spending a long time getting ready, he headed to a place that held the secrets of his special self-care routine. There, he surprised everyone by showing that he was the ultimate 'Egen' type. Kim Beom-soo's personal grooming methods can be seen on the show.

What happened to legendary singer Kim Beom-soo, and what story has he kept buried in his heart all these years? The answers will be revealed on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy,' airing Sunday the 13th. The program will air at 9:30 p.m. that day because of SBS's coverage of Aichi–Nagoya 2026.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.