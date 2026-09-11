Seo In-young Repeatedly Calls Out, “Secretary Lee Seo-jin!”—He Eventually Holds Her Eye Open to Remove Her Contact Lens

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Seo In-young asked Lee Seo-jin to put in and remove her contact lenses, showcasing their unique “personal assistant chemistry.”

A preview released on the 11th for the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) entertainment program *My Genie Secretary* featured Seo In-young and Lee Seo-jin under the title “My Star Seo In-young’s Contact Lenses? Lee Seo-jin Will ‘Take Them Out’—A Pro at Attending to Her Every Need.”

While preparing for filming that day, Seo In-young anxiously looked for Lee Seo-jin, saying, “Where did Secretary Lee Seo-jin go? Secretary Lee Seo-jin.” The reason she was looking for him was none other than her contact lenses.

Seo In-young asked Lee Seo-jin which lens looked better on her, and he examined them carefully. The two exchanged opinions, saying, “The right one is better” and “The left one is better.” In the end, Seo In-young followed Lee Seo-jin’s choice, saying, “Okay. The right one. I’ll trust you.”

But the real test of his personal-assistant duties came when she had to remove the contact lens. Because her long fingernails made it difficult to take it out herself, Seo In-young once again called out, “Secretary Lee Seo-jin,” several times. When Lee Seo-jin asked, “Why do you keep calling me?” Seo In-young requested help, saying, “Take this lens out for me. Please take it out.”

Lee Seo-jin eventually sat Seo In-young down and tried to remove the lens himself. However, taking a lens out of someone else’s eye was not easy. Others joined in, with one person holding her eyelids open while another removed the lens. The tense expressions on Seo In-young and Lee Seo-jin’s faces turned the scene into a burst of laughter.

Lee Seo-jin is known for his usually indifferent and gruff image. His willingness to handle everything from putting in Seo In-young’s lenses to removing them, despite her repeated calls, was especially amusing.

In a previously released preview, Seo In-young had teased her playful bickering with Lee Seo-jin by making unabashed demands such as, “Treat me like a baby” and “Call me princess.” Now that even contact-lens assistance has become a reality, attention is focused on the pair’s full-fledged “princess and secretary” dynamic.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young recently resumed her entertainment career after about 10 years through the YouTube channel *Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon*. She has also continued her active career, including performing at *WATERBOMB SOKCHO 2026*.

Seo In-young’s candid revelations, ranging from her past profanity controversy to her remarriage, will be revealed on SBS’s *My Genie Secretary*, airing tonight, the 11th, at 11:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.