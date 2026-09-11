G-Dragon♥Daesung: Was the ‘Honeymoon’ Talk About Their Private Jet Not Enough? They Hold Hands and Dance in New York

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] G-Dragon and Daesung of BigBang continued their honeymoon-like vibe in New York after sparking talk of a ‘honeymoon’ on a private jet.

On the 10th, G-Dragon posted several photos taken in New York, United States, on his secondary social media account, along with the short caption, "Nuok Nuok." The phrase appears to be a playful take on “New York, New York,” and the mood in the photos was just as cheerful.

Daesung was once again by G-Dragon’s side. In the photos, the two showed off their special friendship at a restaurant in New York. They held each other’s hands and posed as if dancing, while Daesung looked at G-Dragon with a bright smile. Their playful side, quite different from their charismatic stage personas, caught people’s attention.

Another photo showed them even closer. Sitting side by side, they leaned toward each other and enjoyed a toast by tilting their glasses. The photos also captured them making the most of their downtime between tour dates as they explored the streets of New York and enjoyed meals together.

The two had previously drawn attention with photos taken together on a private jet. Around the 8th, G-Dragon posted images on his secondary social media account showing him boarding a private jet while traveling for the world tour. G-Dragon and Daesung were seen spending time side by side on the jet, which featured spacious seats, a sofa, and wood interiors.

At the time, Daesung showed his excitement about the trip by flashing a bright smile and making a V sign toward G-Dragon’s camera. Some netizens even jokingly commented, "I thought he was going on a honeymoon with Daesung."

Just a few days later, photos from New York showed the two holding hands and dancing, then warmly raising their glasses together. This unexpectedly extended the “honeymoon” storyline.

Of course, the two traveled to New York not for a vacation but as part of BigBang’s world tour schedule. To mark their 20th anniversary, BigBang is carrying out the “BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR <XX : COSMOS>” as a three-member group consisting of G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. The group recently completed a concert in Auckland and is scheduled to perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on the 11th.

G-Dragon and Daesung, who have worked together as members of the same group for many years, gave fans another source of enjoyment by showing that their genuine close-friend chemistry remains unchanged offstage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.