Byeon Woo-seok, Who Lived in a “Steep-Stair House,” Buys Hannam The Hill for 13 Billion Won in Cash—A Dramatic Turnaround

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Byeon Woo-seok is reportedly to have purchased a luxury home at Hannam The Hill in Hannam-dong, Seoul, for 13 billion won. His past remarks that “my goal is to get a good home” are drawing renewed attention.

According to a report by Korea Economic TV on the 10th, Byeon Woo-seok purchased a 235-square-meter unit at Hannam The Hill in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, for 13 billion won last May. He reportedly paid the balance on the 2nd and completed the transfer of ownership.

In particular, no separate mortgage lien was reportedly registered on the property, raising the possibility that the entire purchase price was paid in cash.

Completed in 2011, Hannam The Hill is one of South Korea’s leading luxury residential complexes, with 600 households. Known for its location overlooking Namsan and the Han River, as well as its strict security, it has reportedly been home to business leaders and celebrities.

The news of Byeon Woo-seok’s purchase of a home worth around 13 billion won is drawing even more attention because he once opened up about his family’s difficult financial circumstances and his strong desire for a “good home.”

Byeon Woo-seok appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block in 2024 and said that his parents supported him financially when he began working as a model, despite their own difficult circumstances.

At the time, Byeon Woo-seok confessed, “I told my parents, ‘I’ll pay you back. I’ll really succeed and pay you back.’” He added, “They had quite a lot of debt, and there were times when we had to live apart because of financial problems in the family.”

Despite this, his parents supported their son’s dream. Byeon Woo-seok said that after he began earning income through modeling, the first thing he did was repay his parents’ debts.

“I paid off my parents’ debts. I can’t put the look on their faces into words. It was an expression I had never seen on my parents before,” he said. “When I was young, I sometimes thought that I could use that large amount of money to do other things, but I was in a situation where I couldn’t. Seeing my parents’ faces made it unforgettable—so much so that I would call it the best decision I have ever made in my life.”

Yoo Jae-suk also introduced “getting a good home” as one of Byeon Woo-seok’s goals. Explaining why, Byeon Woo-seok recalled his childhood: “The house was small. The owner’s laundry shop was on the first floor, and it was a two-story house with steep, narrow stairs.” He explained that watching his grandmother, who lived with them, go up and down those steep stairs made him want “to live in a comfortable home.”

Byeon Woo-seok, who was so close to his grandmother that they slept in the same room, also shed tears as he recalled not being able to be with her at the time of her death. When he was a high school senior, he visited his critically ill grandmother but went down to rest briefly in the car because he was tired. She passed away while he was away.

Byeon Woo-seok expressed his longing for his grandmother, saying, “The moment I regret most is when I chose that for my own comfort, even though I could have stayed in the same space with her.”

Byeon Woo-seok lived with his family in a small two-story house that required climbing steep stairs, and he chose to repay his financially struggling parents’ debts first. Now that his past goal of having a “comfortable and good home” has resurfaced following his success as an actor, public interest is also focusing on his reported purchase of Hannam The Hill for around 13 billion won.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok expanded his career from modeling into acting after making his debut as a model. He gained syndrome-level popularity in the 2024 tvN drama Lovely Runner, in which he played Ryu Seon-jae. He has since built a strong fan base in South Korea and abroad, worked as the face of numerous advertising campaigns, and established himself as one of the industry’s leading actors.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.