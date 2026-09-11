'Married for 15 Years,' Mun Ji-ae No Longer Visits Her In-Laws During Holidays: "There’s Pressure Even If I Don’t Do the Dishes Once"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Former announcer-turned-broadcaster Mun Ji-ae opened up about the holiday-related stress she experienced during her 15-year marriage to her husband, Jeon Jong-hwan, and the changes they made to their family traditions to ease it.

On the 10th, Mun Ji-ae and Jeon Jong-hwan discussed the topic “How We Have Reduced Holiday Stress” in a YouTube video.

Looking back on the early years of their marriage, Jeon Jong-hwan said, “My mother never asks her to do anything. Ji-ae has never even stood there and handled anything. She didn’t do the dishes, and she didn’t feel stressed about preparing food either.”

However, he said they eventually realized that holiday stress did not necessarily stem only from household chores.

“At first, I thought, ‘Then she won’t find it difficult,’ because there was no labor involved,” Jeon Jong-hwan said. “But after three or four years, I realized that the difficulty wasn’t necessarily because she had to do the dishes or prepare food.”

He continued, “I realized that the real source of the difficulty was having everyone stay together in that space for about six hours during the holiday.” He explained, “There’s a certain pressure in that space. The pressure seems to be that ‘we have to be harmonious,’ ‘we’re a real family,’ and ‘we have to be happy.’”

When the couple first married, they did not have children, so even spending a long time with their families left them with little to talk about or do. Jeon Jong-hwan recalled, “Back then, we absurdly spent the time playing yut, a traditional Korean board game.”

As their marriage continued, the couple began changing the way they spent the holidays, one aspect at a time.

The first change involved time. In the past, they would visit his parents’ home on the morning of the holiday, travel to her parents’ home, and return home only at night. Traffic congestion left the entire family exhausted.

Eventually, they began meeting their parents a week before the holiday or on the preceding weekend, thinking, “Do we really have to see them on the actual day?”

It was not easy at first. Jeon Jong-hwan said with a laugh, “We went in advance, but our parents seemed disappointed, so we went again on the actual day. There were times when we went twice.” After going through trial and error, he said, this has now become a natural family tradition.

The second change involved space. “I think this is the key. The hardest part is the pressure to be happy together in the same space for six hours,” Jeon Jong-hwan said, explaining that they chose to meet their families at a restaurant instead of at home.

Rather than having an ordinary meal out, however, they turned it into an event by eating better food than usual to mark the special holiday. Jeon Jong-hwan joked, “You need to make a bit of an investment. You can’t expect to get something for nothing,” drawing laughter.

They later took it a step further by renting a pension-style lodging and going on an overnight family trip.

Mun Ji-ae also candidly responded to the view that traveling overnight with her in-laws might be even more burdensome. “It would be a lie to say I don’t feel any pressure. It’s different from going with my own mother,” she admitted.

At the same time, she explained that a new setting has the advantage of naturally dissolving the roles family members have settled into at home. It allows them to step away from familiar expectations in which one person prepares the food, another watches television, and someone else has to do the dishes.

Jeon Jong-hwan also said, “It weighs on me just to watch my mother prepare food and do the dishes. It feels uncomfortable if she doesn’t do them, but if I say I’ll do them, she says, ‘Son, don’t.’ Even if my wife says she’ll do them, she says, ‘Don’t.’” He added, “I wondered whether this might be the core of Chuseok stress.”

Mun Ji-ae also expressed her gratitude to her husband for trying to make changes first.

“There are many husbands who don’t know about these things, and many people who know but can’t act because they worry about how it will look,” she said. “In any case, my husband worked to create a situation in which his mother could feel comfortable and I wouldn’t feel burdened.”

The couple also acknowledged that while the changes made them more comfortable, their parents’ generation might feel disappointed. Jeon Jong-hwan said they make up for it through regular visits outside the holiday season. “The fact that we’ve become more comfortable may make our parents feel disappointed,” he said. “We deal with that by having me and our child visit them often on days other than the holidays.”

He added, “It’s important to pay more attention to everyday happiness. I think that having that level of connection between parents and children can help reduce the holiday stress we experience so much.”

Meanwhile, Mun Ji-ae and Jeon Jong-hwan met as senior and junior announcers at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and married in 2012. They have a son.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.