Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Sparks Controversy Again: “My Daughter Tried to Confine Me on an Island in Jeolla Province... I Made a Dramatic Escape”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Interest is growing as past claims surrounding singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother have resurfaced.

On the 10th, a video titled “She Spent It on Card Bills: Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Eventually Arrested... Why She Cannot Be Forgiven” was posted on the channel “Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho.”

In the video, former entertainment reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin-ho mentioned a past anecdote involving Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother, Yuk. He said Yuk had claimed that she was nearly sent by Jang Yoon-jeong to an island in Jeolla Province.

Lee Jin-ho said, “I went to Yuk’s house at the time. Yuk brought out a map and pointed to an island in Jeolla Province that was not even visible, saying that she had tried to send me right here.” Yuk claimed about the situation at the time, “I was being dragged away, but I made a dramatic escape.”

Referring to these claims, Lee Jin-ho said he believed Jang Yoon-jeong had eventually ended her relationships with her family after continuing to experience conflicts with them. He said, “In other words, Jang Yoon-jeong was constantly attacked by her family, so she cut off all ties and completely severed the relationship. She ran away from her family.”

Meanwhile, in June, Jang Yoon-jeong’s side stated that she had no direct connection to the allegations involving her mother. Her representatives drew a line under the matter, saying, “There has been absolutely no direct contact between her and her mother for more than a decade,” and that “the text messages and investment-related content reportedly presented by her mother were also untrue and had nothing to do with her.”

Her husband, broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, also indirectly expressed his feelings through the channel “Dojang TV.”

He drew attention by saying, “Sometimes an inexplicable sense of anxiety makes the atmosphere at home feel heavy,” and, “From a distance, we may look a little tired. We would appreciate it if you could send us your warm support.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.