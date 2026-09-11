Yoo Jae-suk Addresses the “40 TVs in the Living Room” Rumor: “It’s True That I Even Watch KFN” (‘Happy Together’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk has directly addressed the rumor that he keeps 40 TVs at home and monitors them all simultaneously.

In today’s (11th) episode of the KBS entertainment program “Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone” (planned by Park Min-jung, directed by Kwon Jae-oh, written by Lee Min-jung; hereafter “Happy Together”), the “Horn-Rimmed Glasses Trio”—Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin—meet the special MC for Preliminary Group E, Ahn Eun-jin, as well as the special MCs for the additional qualification round, Lee Juck and Bolbbalgan4, along with their lifelong teammates.

Yoo Jae-suk draws attention by revealing firsthand how the nation’s beloved MC monitors TV programs, after becoming the subject of countless rumors. During the episode, Jang Hang-jun and Yoon Jong Shin unleash a series of rumors about him, saying, “There are 40 TVs in Jae-suk’s living room,” and “He even has a dedicated scoring sheet.”

Yoo Jae-suk dismisses his older friends’ nonstop exaggerations, saying, “You couldn’t live with that much electromagnetic radiation,” prompting laughter. However, he surprises everyone by admitting, “It’s true that I watch everything from the Korean Forces Network, baduk, and fishing.” The rumor that he flips through every channel turns out to be true. When his friends continue to give him suspicious looks, Yoo Jae-suk even recommends the channel, saying, “KFN is entertaining too,” sending them into fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, the “Horn-Rimmed Glasses Trio”—Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin—raise the excitement by taking on the role of one another’s “showing-off patrol.” Whenever one of them shows even the slightest sign of boasting, the others immediately jump in to block it.

In particular, when Yoon Jong Shin begins showing off his extensive knowledge of coffee, Yoo Jae-suk fires back, “Don’t you eat candy after having a shot of espresso?” Jang Hang-jun then exposes his close friend further, telling Yoon Jong Shin, “We know where you really come from,” reportedly turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Expectations are soaring for the broadcast of “Happy Together,” where the spicy chemistry between the close friends Yoo Jae-suk, Jang Hang-jun, and Yoon Jong Shin will shine.

The KBS2 entertainment program “Happy Together – I’m Glad I’m Not Alone” airs every Friday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.