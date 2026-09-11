Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Struggled to Find Sitter Work After Serving Time for Fraud: “I Couldn’t Get Hired Because My Face Was Known”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Claims have emerged that Ms. Yuk, singer Jang Yoon-jeong’s mother, tried to find work as a sitter after being released from prison.

On the 10th, a video titled “She Spent It on Credit Card Bills: Why Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Was Ultimately Imprisoned and Cannot Be Forgiven” was posted on the channel “Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho.”

In the video, former entertainment reporter and YouTuber Lee Jin-ho discussed an incident Ms. Yuk experienced after being released from prison in the past.

Lee Jin-ho said, “I heard that when someone is released after serving a prison sentence for fraud, they are introduced to jobs to help them reintegrate into society. It seems Ms. Yuk was introduced to sitter work.”

He continued, “But Ms. Yuk claimed, ‘I went to several places to try to work as a sitter, but no one would take me because my face was already widely known. That’s why I’m struggling financially.’” Lee Jin-ho pointed out, “Ms. Yuk was the one who first revealed her face to the media.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Yuk was indicted on charges of taking 31 million won from an acquaintance under the pretext of an investment. On the 10th, she was sentenced to 10 months in prison at the first trial. The court imposed a prison sentence, taking into account the method of the crime and the fact that the losses had not been recovered. It also considered her previous conviction and prison sentence for fraud when determining the punishment. Ms. Yuk had been on trial after being arrested and detained by police in mid-July last year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.