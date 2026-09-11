"I’m Upset After Seeing Lee Hyori’s Music Video"... Season 16’s Hyeonsuk Cries in Front of Season 22’s Gwangsu, Leading to an Exchange of Harsh Remarks ('Love War')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Gwangsu from Season 16 and Hyeonsuk from Season 22 of 'I'm Solo,' a divorced couple preparing to remarry, clashed in an exchange of harsh remarks.

On the 11th, JTBC's entertainment show 'Love War' released an unaired video titled 'The Divorced Couple from I'm Solo Unleashes a Bombardment of Harsh Remarks That Have Now Become a Habit.'

Hyeonsuk expressed her hurt to Gwangsu, saying, "You really liked celebrities, didn't you? How could you download Lee Hyori's music video?" She then burst into tears, saying, "I'm really upset." Gwangsu comforted her, saying, "Of course, I like Kongkongi the most," and Hyeonsuk soon smiled and said, "I feel better now!" Her emotions shifted rapidly.

In the next scene, Hyeonsuk expressed her lingering resentment, saying, "But why did you treat me that way last time? You hurt me." Gwangsu pushed back, saying, "Please don't exaggerate what I said," and "Even if your mouth is crooked, speak straight." Hyeonsuk refused to back down, replying, "Think about yourself. You have delusions."

Meanwhile, Gwangsu and Hyeonsuk appeared in Seasons 16 and 22, respectively, of the divorced-singles specials of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo.' Hyeonsuk is raising her daughter alone after her divorce, while Gwangsu has gone through two divorces and has no children. The two broke up last year after dating for four months, but reunited a month later.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.