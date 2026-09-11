IU Transforms into a Police Officer, Saluting in Uniform and Making a Hand Heart Beside Na Moon-hee: ‘Full of Affection’

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Singer and actress IU has captured fans’ attention by revealing her unexpected appearance in a police uniform, along with a lively music-video shoot featuring actresses Na Moon-hee, Kim Young-ok, and Shim Dal-gi.

On the 11th, IU posted several photos on her social media with the caption, "Kim Young-ok, Na Moon-hee, Director Jeon Go-woon, and my beloved Dal-gi♥."

The photos show IU preparing to film the music video for her new song, 'Dear my crazy soulmate.'

IU appears as a police officer in the music video and is seen taking selfies in a police uniform. She not only pulls off the uniform exceptionally well but also draws attention by giving a crisp salute.

Photos of IU with Na Moon-hee and Kim Young-ok, who also appear in the music video, were released as well. IU stood beside Na Moon-hee and struck affectionate poses, including making a hand heart. Na Moon-hee also smiled brightly alongside IU, conveying the warm and cheerful atmosphere on set.

The photos with Shim Dal-gi captured an even more playful side. The two posed somewhat comically, and their bright smiles and mischievous expressions vividly conveyed how much fun they were having during the shoot.

Meanwhile, IU released the new digital single 'Unknown Planet' on the 10th. Its title track of the same name marked a successful comeback by ranking first on Melon HOT100, Genie TOP200, and the Bugs real-time chart on the day of its release.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.