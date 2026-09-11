Kim Kang-woo and Han Moo-young’s Middle-School-Aged Son Says, “I Want to Show My Face”...The Shocking Jokes His Parents Made

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee] When actor Kim Kang-woo’s son, who is in his third year of middle school, said, "I want to show my face on YouTube," his family’s reaction drew laughter.

Recently, Kim Kang-woo’s YouTube channel showed him taking a day trip with his family to Waemok Village Beach in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

As the family traveled and talked about the YouTube channel, his eldest son, Cha Tae-eun, candidly shared his thoughts about revealing his face, saying, "I want to show my face. It’s frustrating to watch the videos with my face blurred." Kim Kang-woo currently shares glimpses of his daily life with his wife and two sons on his YouTube channel, while blurring both sons’ faces.

In response to his brother’s unexpected remark, Jae-a teased him, saying, "Then you could lose 10,000 subscribers," which made everyone laugh. Kim Kang-woo also responded playfully to his son’s wish to reveal his face. He joked, "I’m disappointed. Did you always look like that? I thought you were handsome because you looked like Kim Kang-woo, but you look like Spider-Man: Homecoming’s friend." Han Moo-young joined in, saying, "I thought you were handsome," prompting more laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010 after dating for seven years. They have two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.