Kim Kang-woo and Han Moo-young’s Middle-School-Aged Son Says, “I Want to Show My Face”...The Shocking Jokes His Parents Made

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Kim Kang-woo and Han Moo-young’s Middle-School-Aged Son Says, “I Want to Show My Face”...The Shocking Jokes His Parents Made

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee] When actor Kim Kang-woo’s son, who is in his third year of middle school, said, "I want to show my face on YouTube," his family’s reaction drew laughter.

Recently, Kim Kang-woo’s YouTube channel showed him taking a day trip with his family to Waemok Village Beach in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

As the family traveled and talked about the YouTube channel, his eldest son, Cha Tae-eun, candidly shared his thoughts about revealing his face, saying, "I want to show my face. It’s frustrating to watch the videos with my face blurred." Kim Kang-woo currently shares glimpses of his daily life with his wife and two sons on his YouTube channel, while blurring both sons’ faces.

Kim Kang-woo and Han Moo-young’s Middle-School-Aged Son Says, “I Want to Show My Face”...The Shocking Jokes His Parents Made

In response to his brother’s unexpected remark, Jae-a teased him, saying, "Then you could lose 10,000 subscribers," which made everyone laugh. Kim Kang-woo also responded playfully to his son’s wish to reveal his face. He joked, "I’m disappointed. Did you always look like that? I thought you were handsome because you looked like Kim Kang-woo, but you look like Spider-Man: Homecoming’s friend." Han Moo-young joined in, saying, "I thought you were handsome," prompting more laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Kang-woo married Han Moo-young, the older sister of actress Han Hye-jin, in 2010 after dating for seven years. They have two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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AnJee, Jung
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