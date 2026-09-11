KATSEYE’s Megan Inappropriately Touched by Fan: “They Grabbed an Intimate Area”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Aram Park] Megan, a member of the group KATSEYE, personally revealed that a fan inappropriately touched her during a performance.

KATSEYE held a concert in Paris, France, on the 9th (local time). After the show, Megan used the fan messaging platform Weverse DM to ask fans to observe proper etiquette during performances.

Megan referred to the “Time Lapse” stage, during which KATSEYE members come down into the audience to interact directly with fans, and said, “It was really nice to see your beautiful faces up close and hold your hands.”

She emphasized, “But please respect one another. Please do not touch us in inappropriate areas or in inappropriate ways.”

Megan also disclosed specific details about what happened. “Someone grabbed my breast today, which startled me a little,” she said. “I understand that you’re excited, and so are we.”

She continued, “But I hope we can all show one another respect so that we can safely share this beautiful moment together.”

Fans subsequently continued to criticize the behavior. Some took to the internet to remind others that artists should not be touched carelessly at concerts. Some fan videos filmed at the Paris show reportedly captured Megan appearing uncomfortable immediately after interacting with audience members.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE is currently on its “Wild World Tour,” which began in Ireland on the 1st. Only four of the group’s six members are currently participating in the tour. Manon has temporarily suspended her activities, while leader Sophia is also sitting out the European tour to focus on her mental health.

On the 30th of last month, the agency announced that Sophia would not participate in the European tour and asked fans for their understanding, stating, “The health and long-term happiness of our artists are always our top priority.”

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.