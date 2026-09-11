SOYEON Says “I’m Gonna TOESA”; Original Singer Lee Sang-mi Weighs In Amid Plagiarism Controversy: “Stop the Speculation”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Amid speculation that i-dle member SOYEON hurriedly filmed content with Lee Sang-mi, the original singer, after allegations of plagiarism surrounding her new song “I’m Gonna TOESA,” Lee Sang-mi personally revealed when the filming took place, saying, “Stop the speculation.”

On the 11th, Lee Sang-mi posted a photo taken with SOYEON on her social media and wrote, “Everyone~ stop the speculation, no-no.”

She continued, “The day we filmed the reel was SOYEON’s birthday. We actually filmed it back in August,” adding, “I prepared a cake that was perfect for SOYEON and celebrated her birthday all at once. It was truly a happy day for me, too.”

The photos Lee Sang-mi shared showed the two standing affectionately with their shoulders touching. In line with the concept of SOYEON’s new song, Lee Sang-mi had even prepared an office-worker shirt, a yellow tie, and a cake designed to resemble an employee ID card. The cake also bore the message, “Let’s stay together forever instead of quitting.”

The two drew attention because of content released recently. i-dle’s official channel posted a video titled “[SY Company] Regarding the Sharing of Lee Sang-mi’s Resignation Letter,” filmed with SOYEON and Lee Sang-mi.

After the video was released, some people speculated that Lee Sang-mi, the original singer, had been hurriedly recruited to make the content after controversy erupted over SOYEON’s new song.

Lee Sang-mi directly disclosed that it had been filmed “back in August,” drawing a line under the speculation. The actual filming date was August 26, SOYEON’s birthday—about two weeks before “I’m Gonna TOESA” was released on September 7.

The speculation stemmed from controversy over similarities between SOYEON’s new song “I’m Gonna TOESA” and EX’s “Nice To Meet You.”

After SOYEON released her first solo full-length album, “What a Wonderful Life,” on the 7th, the title track “I’m Gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)” prompted some online users to say that its opening, talk-singing style, and band sound reminded them of EX’s “Nice To Meet You,” which won the grand prize at the 2005 MBC College Song Festival. Some even raised suspicions that the song had been plagiarized.

However, on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 9th, SOYEON explained that she had intentionally paid homage to “Nice To Meet You.” She said she had contacted EX in advance and received permission because she wanted to pay tribute to the group’s distinctive music and speaking style, rejecting the plagiarism allegations.

Lee Sang-mi, the original singer, also appeared in person to support SOYEON, revealing that their collaboration had been planned before the new song was released rather than hastily arranged after the controversy.

Lee Sang-mi added hashtags including “#LetSOYEONDoEverythingSheWants,” “#ImGonnaTOESA,” “#ForeverWithFansInsteadOfQuitting,” and “#0826HappyBirthday,” expressing her affection for her junior, SOYEON.

Meanwhile, SOYEON’s “I’m Gonna TOESA” is about “quitting,” something every office worker has imagined at least once, and Kian84 participated in the narration. SOYEON explained that the song does not mean she is actually quitting, saying, “It captures the romance of those moments when, after having a hard time at work, you think, ‘Should I just quit?’”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.