Newlywed Kim Jong-kook Reveals His Definition of Infidelity: "Many Couples Accept Physical Cheating and Stay Together"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook shared his views on infidelity between spouses.

On the 10th, a video titled "Park Min-cheol Attorney's Office Soft Opening, We Invited Jim Jong-kook | Kim Jong-kook's Nagging" was released on the YouTube channel "Park Min-cheol Byeonhosa-ui Michigo."

That day, Kim Jong-kook visited his close friend, attorney Park Min-cheol, who had recently opened a law office. After showing Kim around the office, Park said, "Didn't you get married recently?" He added, "I'd like to test how far you think infidelity between spouses goes."

Park continued, "When adultery was still a criminal offense, infidelity meant having a physical relationship. These days, since the adultery law has been abolished, there are cases in which conduct is deemed infidelity even without physical relations."

Park then cited an actual case in which a male and female friends called each other "honey" and "darling." Kim Jong-kook emphasized, "I don't know if I'd call it cheating, but I think it is infidelity."

He continued, "Since there is a great deal of trust in our marriage, I find myself thinking about my own experience. I don't think it's acceptable to call someone else 'honey.' If there is no such term of endearment, I think it can be understandable to consult that person about matters concerning one's own home."

Park also mentioned an actual consultation case involving a conversation between a male and female friend: "I miss you. If I were born again, I'd marry you. Should I make a trip to Busan tomorrow morning?" Kim Jong-kook said, "Even if they didn't actually go, I think it is infidelity and that they should get divorced. I hear that many people accept a physical mistake and continue living together." Park also explained, "Many people let it go if it was just one physical transgression."

Kim Jong-kook said, "Because, in a way, you were telling that person, 'You are that kind of person to me,'" suggesting that emotional infidelity is more difficult to accept.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook married a non-celebrity nine years younger than him last year.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.