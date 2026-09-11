What's That on Her Nose? 'Finance Professional ♥' Hyomin Looks Like She Has a Jewel Pierced in Her Nose—"Yep, Nose Jewelry"

[Sportschosun, Park Aram] Hyomin, a former member of T-ara, captured attention with styling that gave her a distinctly different look from usual.

Hyomin shared several photos on her personal account on the 10th. Alongside the photos, she left the short caption "Yep, nose jewelry," drawing attention to her new accessory.

In the photos, Hyomin wears her hair down naturally and pairs it with sunglasses. A particularly dazzling piece of nose jewelry immediately catches the eye. The sparkling decoration adds a focal point to the center of her face, creating a bold and distinctive mood quite different from her usual image.

Hyomin also struck playful poses, winking at the camera and slightly sticking out her tongue. The daring accessory and carefree expressions came together to highlight her lively, hip appeal.

The "nose jewelry" she showed off this time appears to be an accessory worn over the nose rather than a piercing made directly through it. Thanks to its ornate jewelry design, it created a striking focal point without requiring any additional styling.

Meanwhile, Hyomin married a non-celebrity working in the financial industry last April.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.