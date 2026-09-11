"Even with her face completely covered, it was IU"—IU spotted in Shanghai in a surprise casual outing look

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[Sportschosun reporter An Ji] Singer and actress IU was spotted in Shanghai, China.

On the 10th, a post and video titled "I met IU in person on Nanjing East Road in Shanghai" quickly spread across online communities and social media.

The photos showed IU walking along Nanjing East Road, one of Shanghai's most prominent shopping districts, with security personnel and associates. IU reportedly traveled to Shanghai on the 8th to attend a local brand event.

That day, IU wore a mask and a cap, along with a scarf that covered her face. Despite concealing as much of her face as possible, local fans recognized her immediately.

IU completed a comfortable travel look by pairing a T-shirt with denim shorts and burgundy sneakers. She added a luxury bag from Company H, showcasing her distinctive fashion sense.

According to eyewitness accounts, IU warmly waved to fans who recognized her. When she was unable to sign autographs, she clasped both hands to express her regret, showing her exceptional affection for her fans.

One fan who spotted IU also shared a photo of her and wrote, "I thought, 'Could it really be IU?' but it was actually IU. I happened to run into IU on Nanjing East Road while traveling in Shanghai. This is truly a movie-like coincidence. I never imagined something like this would happen in Shanghai," expressing excitement over the unexpected encounter.

Meanwhile, IU released her new digital single "From This Star" on the 10th. The title track of the same name topped Melon HOT100 (30-day and 100-day release charts), Genie TOP200, and the Bugs real-time chart on the day of its release, marking a successful comeback.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.