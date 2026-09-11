Seo In-young Argued with Businessman Boyfriend Six Years Her Senior Ahead of Remarriage, Sought Urgent Advice from Lee Seo-jin

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Seo In-young, who is set to remarry in the second half of this year, will candidly reveal that she recently had an argument with her boyfriend.

On SBS's "Mueosideun Haejuljini - Biseojin," which airs on the 11th, Seo In-young will discuss her romantic history. She is said to have surprised everyone by openly sharing everything from her divorce to her decision to remarry.

Seo In-young's romantic history ahead of her remarriage will be revealed for the first time on the show. After disclosing that she recently argued with her boyfriend, she reportedly went so far as to ask Lee Seo-jin for urgent relationship advice. She also spoke candidly about everything from why she rushed into marriage in the past to her experience of divorce and eventual decision to remarry, drawing exclamations from the Biseojin cast.

Seo In-young will also acknowledge that she used profanity toward her manager at the time, directly confronting the controversies of her past. After returning to the public eye following a hiatus of about 10 years, attention is focused on what Seo In-young will say about her past wrongdoing.

Viewers will also see the dramatic transformation of Seo In-young, once known as the "luxury-shopping queen." At the height of her career, she was known for her passion for shopping, collecting not only expensive designer handbags but also as many as 800 pairs of luxury shoes. However, she revealed, "I no longer have any desire for material possessions." Attention is also focused on what brought about this change in Seo In-young, once synonymous with the latest luxury goods.

Seo In-young's candid revelations, ranging from her past profanity controversy to her remarriage, will be unveiled on SBS's "Biseojin," airing tonight, the 11th, at 11:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Seo In-young married a non-celebrity in 2023 but divorced the following year. She recently made headlines by announcing that she plans to remarry in the second half of this year to Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of NP Inc., a content-creation company, who is six years older than her.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.