Kim Beom-soo Reveals His Duplex Home for the First Time—"I Thought It Was a Hotel; His Tidiness Is Intense" ('My Little Old Boy')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Kim Beom-soo will reveal his duplex home for the first time.

On the episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s 'My Little Old Boy' airing on the 13th, the extraordinary daily life of legendary Korean singer Kim Beom-soo will be revealed for the first time.

During a recent studio recording, the MCs welcomed the news that 48-year-old Kim Beom-soo would be joining 'My Little Old Boy' as a new son on the show.

Kim Beom-soo will unveil the duplex home where he lives alone for the first time. After waking up in a bedroom as neat as a hotel room, he began his day with skincare.

More than 20 types of cosmetics were packed onto his vanity, which even had a dedicated cosmetics refrigerator, surprising everyone. Watching this, Seo Jang-hoon marveled, "He is extremely meticulous about taking care of himself. It's incredible."

After carefully treating the blemishes on his face, Kim Beom-soo diligently applied several cosmetics one after another. The mothers' panel also could not hide their surprise at his unexpected morning routine.

Special MC Joo Sang-wook confessed, "From my perspective, something completely unimaginable is happening. I just use whatever I can see among the products my wife applies. I only put on toner and lotion."

Shin Dong-yup agreed, saying, "For most men, even properly applying toner and lotion means they are being extremely diligent." Seo Jang-hoon added, "Isn't that why all-in-one products were created because of men?" His remark drew laughter.

After finishing his skincare routine and taking his supplements, Kim Beom-soo headed to the living room. His duplex home featured floor-to-ceiling windows offering an unobstructed view and a clean, uncluttered kitchen.

The upper floor also had a dressing room reminiscent of a select shop and a space filled with records. Seeing that every corner of the home was arranged without a thing out of place, Seo Jang-hoon shook his head and said, "His tidiness is extraordinarily intense."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.