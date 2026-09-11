"This Figure at 63?"... '53-Year-Old' Jung Hye-young Draws an Explosive Response with Her Grueling Fitness Regimen

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Jung Hye-young, 53, revealed her passion for exercise while looking ahead to age 63.

On the 11th, Jung Hye-young posted a video of herself working out on social media, along with the message: "Rather than imagining the number 53, I imagine the number 63. While I can, I want to work harder and use even my remaining strength beautifully. Today as well, beyond my limits."

In the video, Jung Hye-young performs high-intensity exercises using workout equipment while wearing a white bra top and black leggings. As she holds onto a bar with both arms and supports and moves her body, her defined abs and toned arm and shoulder muscles are clearly visible, drawing attention.

What is particularly striking is Jung Hye-young's comment that she imagines being 63—10 years older than her current age. Her routine appears to be about more than simply maintaining a youthful appearance; it suggests that she intends to use her current stamina and strength fully so she can continue moving healthily in her 60s.

Jung Hye-young's love of exercise is nothing new. In March, she also attracted attention by posting a strength-training video and writing, "If I want to become a muscular grandmother in 10 years." At the time, she was shown doing various exercises, from strength training with kettlebells and dumbbells to using a rowing machine.

In May, she took on an even more demanding challenge. Jung Hye-young participated in HYROX, a global fitness race that combines running with functional exercises, and completed events involving wall balls and kettlebells. Her husband, Sheon, previously said, "Hye-young never exercised at all before we got married," explaining that he began working out with her so she could continue her acting career in good health after giving birth to their first child. He added that Jung Hye-young has exercised consistently for about 20 years since then.

Meanwhile, Jung Hye-young married Sheon in 2004, and they have two sons and two daughters. Recently, on their 8,000th day of marriage, Sheon also drew attention by posting a photo of himself tying Jung Hye-young's shoelaces, accompanied by the message, "Would you like to run with me?"

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.