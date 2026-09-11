Kim Se-eui Maintains Claim That Kim Soo-hyun Dated Kim Sae-ron Despite No-Charges Finding in Minor-Dating Allegation

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] With the criminal investigation into allegations that actor Kim Soo-hyun dated a minor effectively concluded, Kim Se-eui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, who was indicted and detained after raising the allegations, maintained his previous claims at his first trial.

On the 11th, Criminal Division 26 of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Hyun-Kyung Lee, held the first preparatory hearing for Kim Se-eui, who was indicted and detained on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, defamation, the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, and the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes.

Because the defendant is not required to attend a preparatory hearing, Kim Se-eui did not appear in court that day.

Kim Se-eui’s side denied all of the prosecution’s major allegations, from the timing of Kim Soo-hyun’s relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron to the disputed audio recordings and publicly released photographs.

In particular, regarding the defamation charge, his side maintained its previous position that Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun since she was a minor.

Kim Se-eui’s side said, "The facts stated in the defamation allegations are not false," and claimed that a note Kim Soo-hyun allegedly wrote before enlisting in the military, KakaoTalk messages, and photographs and videos taken at the deceased’s home all exist.

Earlier, the family of the late Kim Sae-ron alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had dated her since she was a minor and had emotionally and sexually abused her. In May last year, they filed a complaint against Kim Soo-hyun for violating the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation.

After investigating related materials and evidence submitted by the bereaved family for about one year and four months, police determined that there was insufficient objective evidence to establish that Kim Soo-hyun had engaged in inappropriate conduct while dating Kim Sae-ron during her minor years. Accordingly, on July 29, they decided not to forward the case to prosecutors due to a lack of charges.

Prosecutors also reportedly returned the investigation records without requesting a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation by police. As a result, the investigation into Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and making a false accusation effectively came to an end.

However, Kim Se-eui’s side did not back down from its claim at the first trial that the two had dated since Kim Sae-ron was a minor. With the police’s no-charges finding conflicting with Kim Se-eui’s claims, the timing of the relationship and the credibility of the evidence presented are expected to become key issues in the trial.

Kim Se-eui’s side also denied the charge of showing photographs exposing Kim Soo-hyun’s body during a broadcast. Its position is that the photographs were ordinary images taken at the deceased’s residence and did not depict specific body parts, meaning they do not constitute recordings capable of causing sexual shame or humiliation.

His side also rebutted allegations that the audio recordings had been manipulated using generative artificial intelligence. Kim Se-eui’s side said the National Forensic Service had merely replied that it was difficult to determine whether the recordings were deepfakes based solely on the submitted materials, and claimed that the deceased’s mother had also identified the voice in the recordings as belonging to her daughter.

His side further argued that statements concerning the cause of the deceased’s death expressed an opinion rather than presenting specific facts. It said there was no awareness that the information was false because the family had been asked to verify whether the materials they received were factual.

After confirming Kim Se-eui’s position, the court summarized the main issues in the trial as whether the statements described in the indictment were false and whether the released photographs constituted recordings capable of causing sexual shame or humiliation.

Earlier, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division 2 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Kim Se-eui while in detention on charges including defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, distributing recordings taken using a camera or other device under the Sexual Crimes Punishment Act, and violating the Stalking Punishment Act.

Prosecutors believe that from March to May last year, Kim Se-eui disseminated false information through YouTube livestreams and press conferences, claiming that the late Kim Sae-ron had dated Kim Soo-hyun for about six years from when she was a minor and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay debts had caused her death.

He was also charged with defaming Kim Soo-hyun by using generative AI to manipulate the deceased’s voice and fabricate false information suggesting that she had dated Kim Soo-hyun since she was in middle school.

Investigators stated in the indictment that Kim Se-eui had broadcast false information on 25 occasions in total with the intent to disparage Kim Soo-hyun. The charges also include publicly releasing photographs exposing Kim Soo-hyun’s body and demanding that his side acknowledge the relationship with the deceased and issue a public apology while mentioning the possibility of releasing additional photographs.

The case was initially assigned to Criminal Division 14, handled by a single judge, but was reassigned to Criminal Division 26, a three-judge panel, following a decision to refer it to a collegiate panel. As Kim Se-eui’s side has completely denied the prosecution’s conclusions from the first hearing, a fierce courtroom battle is expected over the credibility of the evidence and whether there was awareness that the information was false.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.